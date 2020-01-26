Trenton girls drop Ft White

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team improved their overall record to 14-3 as they handed the Ft White Indians a 68-28 District loss Tuesday night, January 14, in Ft. White.

The Lady Tigers’ Tatiyana Jackson was selected the Player of the Game for Trenton. The sophomore guard shot 13 points and grabbed 6 steals to lead the Lady Tigers. Trenton’s Bri Becker added 15 points, Janiyah King shot 11 points, Samarie McHenry shot 10 points, and Kinsey Akins went 100% from the field on 3 for 3 for 8 total points in this game.

The Tigers opened with a 21-7 lead in the first period as they continued to score in double figures throughout this game. The Tigers defense totaled 42 rebounds, 25 steals and 21 turnovers to keep the Indians scoring in single digits. The Lady Tigers held a 39-16 edge at halftime and they outscored the Indians 29-12 to take the 68-28 win.

