Trenton takes Conference win from Union County

The Trenton Lady Tigers were on the road Thursday night, January 16, in Lake Butler to take on the Union County Fightin’ Tiger girls. The Trenton girls were led by Janiyah King, the Tigers’ Player of the Game as she shot 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trenton’s Kinsey Akins shot 75% from the fowl line to make 3 of 4 Free Throws.

Trenton took a 22-12 lead in the first half. The Lady Tigers came out fired up in the third period scoring 15 points and 16 points in the fourth respectively to take the 53-29 victory.

Trenton traveled to Branford for a district contest on Tuesday. Trenton will face Wildwood Thursday night in Wildwood with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. Trenton will host Oak Hall on Friday night with a tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will traveled to Highlands Christian Academy in Valdosta, GA for a 4 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.