Trenton takes district match over Branford

The Trenton Lady Tigers took a District 6 game from host Branford Tuesday night, January 21, as they defeated the Lady Bucs 72-40. The Tigers selected Samarie McHenry as the Player of the Game for Trenton. The junior forward shot 19 points, and collected 18 rebounds for the Lady Tigers in the victory over Branford.

The Lady Tigers came out on fire as they scored 27 points in the first period to take a 27-9 lead. The visitors held onto a 44-16 lead at half time. In the second half, this game was much closer as the Lady Bucs scored 24 points and the Tigers added 28 points to seal their 72-40 victory.

