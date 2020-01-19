Trenton tops Hilliard

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers were in Hilliard Saturday afternoon to play District 6 opponent Lady Red Flashes. This game identified the powers in District 6 as the two teams played heads up throughout. The Lady Tigers held on to take the 41-28 victory.

Trenton’s Janiyah King was selected the Lady Tigers’ Player of the Game. The junior center shot 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the District 6 victory.

Trenton’s Kinsey Akins shot 75%, hitting 3 of 4 baskets from the free throw line. The Lady Tigers collected 33 turnovers from the Lady Red Flashes.

Trenton traveled to Ft White on Tuesday. The Tigers will be in Lake Butler on Thursday, January 16 to face Union County. Trenton will host Chiefland on Friday with three games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Go Tigers.