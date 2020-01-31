Wildwood defeats Trenton in overtime

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers traveled to No. 1 ranked Wildwood Wildcats on Thursday night, January 23, and battled through an overtime before losing 68-60. This was a game that turned into a high spirited competition as the two teams exchanged the lead numerous times. Trenton held a 28-26 lead at halftime as Wildwood scored 28 second half points to tie the game at 54 all at the end of regulation. The Wildcats scored 14 points in overtime to the Lady Tigers 6 points to take the win.

The Lady Tigers selected Bri-Becker as the Player of the Game. The sophomore shooting guard shot 13 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, dished out 7 assists and collected 6 steals for Trenton. The Lady Tigers had three starters that fouled out of this game.

Trenton will host Interlachen on Friday night as the final regular season home game. The Lady Tigers will host the District 6 Girls basketball tournament on Thursday and Friday night, February 6th and 7th with games beginning at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

