2020 Land Judging competition goes well for local FFA

The annual land judging competition was held on Friday, January 31, in Gilchrist County. This year the Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored the competition.

Gilchrist County FFA had six teams at the event. Bell FFA had two high school teams and two middle school teams. All the teams did very well, Bell High School had the winning team in High School Division followed by Trenton High FFA’s team. The high individual county wide was Colby Herring of Bell High School FFA. Bell High team two placed third in the event.

Trenton Middle School FFA took the top spot in the Middle School competition. Zane Bennett of Trenton FFA was the Middle School High individual. Bell Middle School team one placed second and Bell Middle School team two placed third.

The Levy County land judging teams did well also with Chiefland High FFA taking the top place. Coburn Hardee of Chiefland was the high scoring individual. Williston High FFA placed second and Bronson High placed third.

In the Levy Middle School competition the top middle FFA team was from Williston Middle FFA, Chiefland Middle FFA was second and Bronson Middle FFA placed third. Carly Legler of Williston Middle turned in the highest individual score.

Dixie County had four teams at the competition with the yellow team taking first place in the Senior Division, and the Blue team placed second. Ridge Farmer was the highest scoring individual.

The Dixie Middle FFA had two teams enter with team one taking first place and team two taking second. The Middle School high individual from Dixie was Veronica Rigby.