Chris Beasley appointed to Bell Council

By John Ayers

The Bell Town Council in their Thursday, February 13 meeting discussed the vacant council seat that remained open from the recent resignation of former Councilman Kenny Bass. As the discussion of the open seat evolved, Bell resident Christopher K Beasley was attending the meeting and told the Council that he was interested in serving on the Bell Town Council. Mr. Lang explained that in order to be considered to fill the vacant seat, an individual must be a resident of Bell and a registered voter in good standing.

Council President Derek Sanders told the board that Chris Beasley was interested in serving on the Town Council. “I love the people in the Bell community, everyone is like family,” Mr. Beasley told the council. The Chiefland native told the Council that he is General Manager at an Ag Pro John Deere affiliate store in Gainesville. He explained that he has vast agriculture and crop consulting experience where he formerly worked for many years.Councilman Blankenship made a motion to appoint Chris Beasley to fill the vacant council position and serve until December 2020 when the seat will be open for election. Councilman Sandlin gave a second to the motion before Council President Sanders called for a vote and the appointment was unanimous. Chris Beasley will receive the Oath of Office from Attorney Lang in the March 12th meeting and will begin serving at that time.

Gilchrist County Tax Collector Michael McElroy addressed the Council to further discuss the possibilities of locating a Tax Collector’s office to the Bell Library. Mr. McElroy reported that he had met with Mrs. Rose this week and if the Council is receptive to the proposal, he would work toward having the new office located in the library. The Bell Library is the former Bell Town Hall that is located just across US 129 from the Lafayette State Bank and near Akins BBQ in downtown Bell.

A motion was made by Councilman Moore to go forward with a portion of the Bell Library to become a satellite office of the Gilchrist County Tax Collector. Councilman Sanders gave a second to the motion before the board approved the idea by a 4-0 vote.

