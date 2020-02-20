City Commission approves Hicks Asphalt Paving of streets in Trenton

Share !



The Trenton City Commission took action to approve a paving estimate from Hicks Asphalt Paving & Concrete to resurface several streets in Northeast Trenton during their first monthly meeting in February.

Trenton City Manager Lyle Wilkerson presented the Commissioners with the estimate showing the road milling and paving of Northeast First Avenue, Northeast Third, Northeast Fourth, Northeast Fifth, and Northeast Sixth Streets from East Wade (SR 26), to Northeast First Avenue east to Northeast Seventh Street. The estimate stipulates that the contractor will mill the existing asphalt from the streets up to 20 feet wide before adding a 1.5” thick, Superpave Asphalt Concrete surface on the identified streets, (1320 feet) long. Commissioner Haley made a motion to approve the Hicks Asphalt Paving & Concrete estimate for the section of paving in Northeast Trenton for $88,552.05. Commissioner Ruede gave a second to the motion before the Commission approved the action by a unanimous vote. Mr. Wilkerson was asked if he had an idea when the contractor would begin construction on the northeast section of paving. The City Manager reported he would contact Mr. Hicks and he estimated the construction to begin within 60 days of the estimate being approved.

The City Manager discussed with the Commission the adding of speed bumps along Southeast Second Street and Southeast Fifth Avenue which is the City street that in-circles the Trenton City Park. The Commission had previously agreed to add the speed bumps to reduce the traffic speed in and around the park to reduce the possibility of a child being hit by a passing motorist when they are going through this area to avoid waiting at the traffic light at Main and Wade Streets during high traffic periods.

Commissioner Ruede made a motion to approve the adding of up to ten speed bumps at $650 each throughout Southeast Second Street and Southeast Fifth Avenue. Commissioner Haley gave a second to this motion before the Commission voted 5-0 in support of this action.

---

The City Manager presented a SCOP Project to reconstruct and resurface Lancaster Avenue from Main Street to SR 47. Mr. Wilkerson reported that Hipp Construction submitted a bid of $314,000 for this project. Commissioner Haley made a motion to approve Hipp Construction at $314,000 for the repair and resurfacing of Lancaster Avenue in Trenton. Commissioner Ruede gave a second to the motion before the Commission approved the proposal by a unanimous vote.