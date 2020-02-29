Construction on Special Facilities Project at Trenton High School Moving Forward

Share !



By Janet Bradley

At the School Board Meeting on February 18, 2020, Director of Operations for GCSD David Spencer updated the School Board on the progress being made towards the special facilities project at Trenton High School.

Phase 1 of the project will be the construction of a 25,000 square foot cafetorium. The objectives of Phase 1 are to ensure student safety during the construction process, complete construction documents and permitting, continuity of service, relocation of the technology department since their former building has been demolished for new construction, expedite the construction process, and ensure punctuality and quality of infrastructure while providing a cost savings to the district.

During the summer of 2019, four temporary positions were hired for use in laying the groundwork and preparing the site at THS for the new facility. These positions were instrumental in clearing the underground utilities, removing canopies, and working on new waterlines. Buildings have been removed, the new location for the Technology Department has been remodeled, underground technology for fire alarms and data have been placed, and the infrastructure is now in place for the new facility.

As the site has been cleared and prepped, all utilities are in reach of the new facility. Spencer reported that 7000 feet of two-inch PVC and 1700 feet of four-inch PVC was used in preparing the site.

Advertising will begin April 1, 2020, followed by permits from Suwannee River Water Management District and building permits. Spencer stated it will probably take a year for construction to be completed but is hoping for a shorter timeline since extensive groundwork was completed this past summer.