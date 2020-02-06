Dr. Jim Surrency announces his candidacy for Superintendent of Schools

Share !



To the Citizens of

Gilchrist County:

I am Dr. James A. Surrency (Jim) , and I am seeking the position of Superintendent of Schools for Gilchrist County. I, along with my wife Connie, have lived in Gilchrist County for the past 45 years. We are blessed to live, work and attend church in such a loving and caring county. We are the proud parents of three grown children, sons Brad (Libby), Jason and daughter Kara (Adam). All of our children attended and graduated from Gilchrist County Schools. We have seven wonderful grandchildren, two have graduated and three are currently in the Gilchrist County School System.

I am very proud of the Gilchrist County Schools and the many accomplishments of our students, faculty and community. They have made the Gilchrist County School System one of the highest performing school districts in the state of Florida. In addition to a high achievement performance, I am also very proud of our schools athletic teams, band programs, career tech and FFA programs that have given our students the opportunity to be successful at the district, regional and state levels. We also have some of the most dedicated and highly respected faculty and staff in the state. It is truly their support for our children that I believe exemplifies our schools and community as a great place to live and raise our families.

My education career includes a wide range of positions held since moving to Trenton in the fall of 1974 and accepting my first positon as a history teacher and assistant football coach at Trenton High School. After teaching four years, I returned to Kentucky to earn a masters degree at Murray State University. I returned to Trenton High School and was head football coach and athletic director from 1978-81. I then became assistant principal for one year before being promoted to principal of Trenton High School from 1981-88. I earned my doctoral degree of education from Nova University in 1987. From 1988-2008, I served as the Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Programs in Gilchrist County. During this time, Gilchrist County District Schools achieved recognition as an “A” school district and was honored as the first school district in the state to have all of its schools rated as “A” schools.

After serving 20 years as Assistant Superintendent, I was selected as the Executive Director of the North East Florida Educational Consortium (NEFEC). NEFEC is a regional educational service agency, serving 15 North Florida small rural school districts, including Gilchrist County. In 2017, I returned to Gilchrist County Schools as the Director of Special Programs.

In addition to my professional experience, I am also serving as a current Trustee on the Board of Florida Gateway College and was chairman from 2006-08. I have also served on the board of the United Way of North Florida, member of the Gilchrist County Rotary Club, board member of the Florida Gateway College Foundation, Foundation for Rural Education Excellence, Gilchrist County Educational Foundation and active member of the Character Council of Gilchrist County.

I believe I have the qualifications and experience to be your Superintendent of Schools. I have worked in education for 45 years and in Gilchrist County for 38 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. I believe this experience will give me the vision to make the best decisions that will have the greatest impact on the educational future of our children. I will perform the duties of this position with the highest degree of fairness and honesty you deserve.

I look forward to visiting with you over the next several months. I appreciate your consideration and support as I seek this position.

Sincerely,

Dr. James A. Surrency