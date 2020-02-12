February 13, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-DP-00006

IN THE INTEREST OF:

C.H.J.R. (M) DOB: 08/29/2010

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: CHRISTOPHER HIGGS, SR.

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to C.H.J.R., a male child, born on August 29, 2010, for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable William E. Davis, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on WEDNESDAY, the 18th DAY OF MARCH, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., or as soon thereafer that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require and ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of January 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2020.

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000020CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT R. SCHEID; ET AL,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 24, 2019 and entered in 19000020CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and ROBERT R. SCHEID; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT R. SCHEID; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on February 24, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, SCHOFIELD BROTHERS SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 41, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 607 SW 10TH ST, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim in accordance with Florida Status, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29th day of January, 2020.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at not cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. February 6 and 13, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, a 2004 OLDS ALERO VIN #1G3NL52EX4C200620, 2004 DODGE RAM VIN #1D7HA16N94J137856, 2000 BUICK CENTURY VIN #2G4WS52JXY1193955 and 2001 CHEVY SUBURBAN VIN #3GNFK16T31G219793 will be sold at Public Auction on MARCH 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, Inc. (352) 463-2387.

Pub. February 13, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

Nature Coast Regional Water Authority Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. February 13, 2020

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SP 2020-01, A request by Leonard Mowry, as applicant and Director of Church Camp Ministries, Inc., a Florida Corporation, seeking Amended Site and Development Plan approval to amend the size of the proposed kitchen and dining hall and a slight reconfiguration of location of previously designated lodges on the premises, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 85.0 acres, more or less, at property location described as 1679 NE CR 337, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 28-08-16-0000-0005-0010.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. February 13, 2020

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 16, 2020:

Piedmont Farms, INC., PO Box 6937, Jacksonville, FL 32236 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220591-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2227 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 15 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 13, 2020