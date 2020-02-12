February 13, 2020 Obit

Share !



Oliver “Bud” Warren Bailey, Jr.

Oliver “Bud” Warren Bailey, Jr. died February 5th. He was born February 15, 1921 in Gainesville.

At age 17, Bud joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and worked in the Pacific Northwest.

At 19, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served honorably for 30 years. Bud served in the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines of the 1st Marine Corps Division in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He fought bravely on Guadalcanal, Cape Gloucester and New Britain Islands. He also served in Korea and Vietnam and rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Bud earned the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

He was predeceased by his wife, Idell Sauls; his eldest daughter, Patricia McLeod and grandson, James McLeod.

He is survived by his daughter, Jan Bailey-Bruch and her family.

Bud was a generous friend to many and a loving father and grandfather. He left the world a better place.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pointe (formerly Brookdale) on Bay Pines Boulevard and the Purple Team of Suncoast Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation.

Committal service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on February 28th at 11:00 a.m.

_______________

Gloria Cannon

Gloria Cannon of Bell, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 8th, surrounded by her family.

She had lived most of her life in Bell and was the daughter of Leon and Juanita Roberts.

She was a Christian and attended Bethel Church of Christ near Bell.

Gloria was a quiet woman, but had a keen sense of humor and a deep sense of loyalty and love for her family and friends. Her favorite place to be was at home or in church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Juanita Roberts; her youngest daughter, Heidi McDowell and her son-in-law, David Allen.

She is survived by John Delano Cannon, her husband of 55 years; her daughters, Ginny Allen and Greta (Stephen) Cutts; her son-in-law, Jack McDowell; her grandchildren, Dwight, Tyler, Logan, Lilly, Rose, Jacalyne, Jack; and her sister, Zelda (Frank) Laidler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of Christ near Bell, on Thursday, February 13th. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Smith Family

Card of Thanks

The Smith family would like to thank family and friends for all the love and support we have received.

Your heartfelt prayers and comments continue to comfort us. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all the acts of kindness and sympathy.

Thank you for the food, flowers, cards, visits and kind words spoken to our family regarding the passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, William Louis Smith.

A special thanks to Pastor Andy Cook, Pastor Chuck Scott, Union Baptist Church Pastor Travis Moody, Watson Funeral Home, Clay Watson and special friend Otis Evans.

Our sincerest thank you to everyone, The William Louis Smith Family.