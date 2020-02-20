February 20, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on March 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

CPA 20-01, an application by The Asphalt Watermelon Farms LLC, to amend the Future Land Use Plan Map of the Comprehensive Plan by changing the land use classification from COUNTY RESIDENTIAL, LOW DENSITY (less than or equal to 2 dwelling units per acre) to CITY AGRICULTURAL (less than or equal to 1 dwelling unit per 5 acres) for the property described, as follows:

Parcel Number: 0048500000

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The Northwest 1/4 of said Section 27. Containing 161.50 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Lots 1 through 12 of Suwannee Oaks Subdivision, Unit 1, as recorded in the Public Records of Levy County, Florida. Containing 14.68 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 27. Containing 19.74 acres, more or less.

AND

A parcel of land lying within Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The Northeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 28. Containing 242.22 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The North 210.00 feet of the West 210.00 feet of the East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 28. Containing 1.01 acres, more or less.

All said lands containing 368.29 acres, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.

A copy of the proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Plan is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. February 20, 2020

_____________

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on March 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

Z 20-01, an application by The Asphalt Watermelon Farms LLC, to amend the Official Zoning Atlas of the Land Development Regulations by changing the zoning district from COUNTY SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL, RURAL (RR-2) to CITY AGRICULTURAL (AG) for the property described, as follows:

Parcel Number: 0048500000

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The Northwest 1/4 of said Section 27. Containing 161.50 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Lots 1 through 12 of Suwannee Oaks Subdivision, Unit 1, as recorded in the Public Records of Levy County, Florida. Containing 14.68 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 27. Containing 19.74 acres, more or less.

AND

A parcel of land lying within Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The Northeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 28. Containing 242.22 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT

A parcel of land lying within Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Levy County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: The North 210.00 feet of the West 210.00 feet of the East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 28. Containing 1.01 acres, more or less.

All said lands containing 368.29 acres, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. February 20, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 24, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, February 10, 2020

E. Action Items

1. Employee Handbook Changes

2. Administrative Intern

3. Hall of Fame Nominations

4. Future of Old City Hall

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub.: February 20, 2020

_________________

NOTICE

Lendlease is proposing to construct two new telecommunications tower facilities in Gilchrist County, FL. Project 6119003663 will consist of a self-support lattice telecommunications tower not to exceed 260’ located at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693 (29 36 22.1 N / 82 52 27.1 W). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E lighting. Project 6119003668 will consist of a 160-foot monopole telecommunications tower located at 6179 SW 65th St., Trenton, FL 32693 (29 38 43.0 N / 82 54 35.8 W). The tower is anticipated to have no lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1152205” (Project 6119003663) and Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1152206” (Project 6119003668) and may raise environmental concerns about the project by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Parties wishing to submit the request by mail may do so by addressing the request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

Pub. February 20, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of LORRAINE NATURAL FARMS located at 5859 SW COUNTY ROAD 341, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 20th day of February 2020.

Signed: SYLVIA L. LOLLIS, Owner.

Pub. February 20, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0001

IN THE INTEREST OF:

K.D.I. (F) DOB: 09/22/14

B.R.I (M) DOB: 03/02/18

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AMY INGLE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to K.D.I., a female child, born on September 22, 2014, and B.R.I., a male child, born on March 2, 2018 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 13th DAY OF APRIL, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 11th day of February 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. February 20, 27 and

March 5, 12, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 19000041-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA BENSON RICHARDS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of the Estate of Gloria Benson Richards, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jeffrey S. Bunin, Esquire

Florida Bar Number 60809

ADRIAN PHILIP THOMAS, P.A.

Las Olas Square - Suite 1050

515 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 764-7273

Fax: (954) 764-7274

legal-service@aptpa.com

jbunin@aptpa.com

emitranj@aptpa.com

Personal Representative:

Robin Lane

345 Bayshore Blvd., Apt. #1813

Tampa, FL 33606

Pub. February 20 and 27, 2020.

___________________