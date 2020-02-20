February 20, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Douglas Edward Colle

Douglas Edward Colle of Newberry passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 11th. He was 68 years old. Mr. Colle was born in New Orleans, LA on September 18, 1951 to parents, Edward A. Colle, Jr. and Alice McClure Colle. He was a Marine Biologist with the University of Florida.

Mr. Colle is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Georgia (Terry) Watson, of Trenton and Kim (Joseph) Reagan of Covington, LA; his son, Jake (Robin) Colle of Bell; his brother, Tom (Karla) Colle of TX and seven grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

