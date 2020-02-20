February 20, 2020 Obituaries

Douglas Edward Colle
Douglas Edward Colle of Newberry passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 11th. He was 68 years old. Mr. Colle was born in New Orleans, LA on September 18, 1951 to parents, Edward A. Colle, Jr. and Alice McClure Colle. He was a Marine Biologist with the University of Florida.
Mr. Colle is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Georgia (Terry) Watson, of Trenton and Kim (Joseph) Reagan of Covington, LA; his son, Jake (Robin) Colle of Bell; his brother, Tom (Karla) Colle of TX and seven grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.
_______________
_______________
Wesley John “Riley” Corbin
Wesley John “Riley” Corbin of Old Town passed away on Thursday, February 13th at his home. He was 30 years old. Riley was born in Gainesville, FL on April 14, 1989 to Wesley Corbin and Anna O’Steen and was a lifelong resident of Dixie County. He was a welder, an avid outdoorsman and was of the Baptist faith.
Riley is survived by his mother, Anna Wood; his father, Wes (Karen) Corbin; his son, Cutter Corbin; his sister, Jessica (Stacey) Everett and his brother, Kolby Wood; all of Old Town, and his grandmothers, Sharon Bartell and Rosa Treverrow.
A Celebration of Life with Pastor Jason Jones officiating was held by the family on Sunday, February 16th from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Old Town.
Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.
