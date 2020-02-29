February 27, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0001

IN THE INTEREST OF:

K.D.I. (F) DOB: 09/22/14

B.R.I (M) DOB: 03/02/18

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AMY INGLE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to K.D.I., a female child, born on September 22, 2014, and B.R.I., a male child, born on March 2, 2018 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 13th DAY OF APRIL, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 11th day of February 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. February 20, 27 and

March 5, 12, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 19000041-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA BENSON RICHARDS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of the Estate of Gloria Benson Richards, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jeffrey S. Bunin, Esquire

Florida Bar Number 60809

ADRIAN PHILIP THOMAS, P.A.

Las Olas Square - Suite 1050

515 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 764-7273

Fax: (954) 764-7274

legal-service@aptpa.com

jbunin@aptpa.com

emitranj@aptpa.com

Personal Representative:

Robin Lane

345 Bayshore Blvd., Apt. #1813

Tampa, FL 33606

Pub. February 20 and 27, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-CP-000004

IN THE ESTATE OF: WESLEY RANDALL WATTS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WESLEY RANDALL WATTS, deceased, File number: 21-2020-CP-000004 pending in the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and that the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 27, 2020.

Personal Representative: ANGELA LYNN WATTS

Attorney for Personal Representative

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC

B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 152687

B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN: 0022028

Attorneys for Petitioner

322 East Park Avenue

Chiefland, FL 32626

352-490-5353/fax: 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Pub. February 27 and March 5, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC AVAILABILITY OF HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION

Pursuant to Section 324 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, the following information is available to the public upon request during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee, located at 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653-1603.

Hazardous Chemical Inventory (Tier Two) Forms; Shelter In Place Training Assistance; Safety Data Sheets; Emergency Release Follow-up Reports; Hazards Analyses for Section 302 Facilities; Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan; How-to-Comply Information for Hazardous Materials Users; Free Hazardous Materials Response Training for First Responders.

The North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee serves Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Union Counties. To obtain information on the above items, please contact Lauren Yeatter at 352.955.2200, ext. 113, email yeatter@ncfrpc.org or visit www.ncflepc.org.

Pub. February 27, 2020