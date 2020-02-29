February 27, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Fredryck “Fred”

Robert Ashdown

Fredryck “Fred” Robert Ashdown, 80, of Williston passed away February 19, 2020.

Mr. Ashdown was born August 27, 1939 in Ruskin, FL, but had spent most of his life in the Levy County area. He retired as a Sergeant from the Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala and attended Turning Point Southern Baptist Church outside of Newberry. He was an avid Gator Fan, and in his spare time, Mr. Ashdown enjoyed golfing, bowling and several other sports.

Mr. Ashdown is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Clara Ashdown; his daughters, Brenda Ashdown Whitney (James), Renee Mathis (Billy) and Cindy Cannon (Homer); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Mary Ashdown and a son, David Faircloth, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Ashdown were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22nd at the Rick Gooding Chiefland Chapel, with Pastor Henry Rodgers officiating. Interment followed at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland.

Donna Jean Boelter

Donna Jean Boelter of Bell passed away on Saturday, February 8th. She was 68 years old. Donna was born in Michigan on February 18, 1951 to Ed and Eunice Lord and came to live in Bell many years ago.

Donna loved to go to flea markets, yard sales and estate sales. She eventually opened “Been There Bargains”, a retail store in Fanning Springs.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Cline (Dan) of MI; sisters, Yvonne Payne (Jim), Jean Hewgley (Mark); brother, Charles and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna was a loyal friend to many, a loving mom and devoted sister. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Jerald Alan Gross

Jerald Alan Gross, 75, of Old Town passed away February 17, 2020.

Mr. Gross was born April 17, 1944 to the late Leo and Selma Gross in Boston, MA, but had lived in the Old Town area since 2009 after moving here from Coral Springs, Florida. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, after 13 years of service and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Cross City.

Mr. Gross is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathleen Gross; his sister, Toby Steinberg (Jordan) and other extended family members.

A memorial service in honor of Mr. Gross will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor David Downing and Pastor Mike Fahr officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

William “Joe” Joseph Oxendine

On Thursday, February 20th William “Joe” Joseph Oxendine passed away peacefully while surrounded by his close friends and family.

Joe was born on July 13, 1948 in Tampa, FL. During his 71 years Joe wore many hats, but the majority of his working years were spent installing flooring. Later in life he became a flight attendant serving as AFA-CWA Local 59 President at American Eagle Airlines.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having been medically discharged in 1968.

Joe was an active member of the AMVETS for many years where he served as Judge Advocate at the State level. He was a board member from the very beginning of ForVets in 2012, until taking the position of Vice President in 2016.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Holt” Oxendine; his mother, Billie and his brother, Phillip. Joe is survived by his four children, Morgan Oxendine, Gillian Oxendine Woodard (James), Senior Chief James “JL” Lewis Oxendine (Mary) and Elizabeth Oxendine Malone (CJ); his sisters, Karen Gaudry (Al), Sharon Oxendine and Debra Witt. Joe was blessed with and deeply loved his 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

A celebration of Joe’s life was held on Wednesday, February 26th at Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell, FL. Visitation was at 12:30 p.m. with service at 1:30 p.m. Military honors followed at the National Cemetery in Bushnell at 3:00 p.m.

Per Joe’s wishes, he will be interred at sea.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.

Sharon Elaine Schrader

Sharon Elaine Schrader, 56, of Chiefland passed away February 18, 2020.

Mrs. Schrader was born September 6, 1963 in St. Petersburg, FL, but had lived in the Chiefland area for the past 18 years. She had worked for several years with customer service at Walmart in Chiefland and was an Area Coordinator for the local Girl Scout’s Council.

Mrs. Schrader is survived by her husband of 37 years, Martin Schrader; her son, Matthew Schrader; her daughters, Kristine Schrader Dillon (Zach) and Samantha Schrader; her mother, Eleanor Rouse; her sisters, Eleanor Rouse Bates and Brenda Hodge; three grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Rouse, Sr. and her brother, Lewis “Louie” Rouse, Jr.

Funeral services for Mrs. Schrader will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Michael John Zak

Michael John Zak, age 81, of Bell passed away at his home on February 18, 2020.

He was born on March 13, 1938 to parents, John and Marie Marsch Zak in Chicago, IL. Mr. Zak had been a resident of Bell since moving from Miami in 2003. He was a retired carpenter and was a member of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Zak is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Zak of Florida City, FL; his sons, Brian Zak of Florida City, FL, Scott (Michelle) Zak of Miami, FL, Michael Zak of Chicago, IL, Christopher Cash of Homestead, FL; his grandchildren, Michelle, Christina, Savannah, Dylan, Steven, Matthew, Emily, Destiny, Elle and Katie.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.