February 6, 2020 Legals

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, February 10, 2020, immediately following the Regular Commission Meeting at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – June 24, 2019 CRA Meeting

E. Action Items

1. Proposed Downtown Paving Project

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub.: February 6, 2020

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 10, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, January 13, 2020

2. December Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Employee Handbook Changes

2. Proposed Paving Schedule for NE Section

3. Hall of Fame Nominations

4. Approval of Hipp Construction for SCOP Project

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Canvassing Board Meeting to immediately follow the Regular Commission Meeting. Canvassing board members are: Commissioners Marsha Hellams, Craig Ruede and Randy Rutter.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub.: February 6, 2020

_________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1999 GMC VIN #2GTEC19TXX1552488, Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. February 6, 2020

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-DP-00006

IN THE INTEREST OF:

C.H.J.R. (M) DOB: 08/29/2010

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: CHRISTOPHER HIGGS, SR.

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to C.H.J.R., a male child, born on August 29, 2010, for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable William E. Davis, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on WEDNESDAY, the 18th DAY OF MARCH, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., or as soon thereafer that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require and ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of January 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2020.

_________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 14, 2020:

Josh Moore, 3789 NW 202nd Street, Newberry, FL 32669, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-236184-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1573 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 27 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 6, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 15, 2020:

John Class, P O Box 393, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-216070-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1060 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 10 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub.: February 6, 2020

_________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 15, 2020:

Josh Moore, 3789 NW 202nd Street, Newberry, FL 32669, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-236185-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0554 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 15E, Sections 7 and 18 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub.: February 6, 2020

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000020CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT R. SCHEID; ET AL,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 24, 2019 and entered in 19000020CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and ROBERT R. SCHEID; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT R. SCHEID; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on February 24, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, SCHOFIELD BROTHERS SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 41, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 607 SW 10TH ST, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim in accordance with Florida Status, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29th day of January, 2020.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at not cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. February 6 and 13, 2020

___________________