February 6, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Burnis “Bud” Asbell

Burnis “Bud” Asbell passed away on January 17th after an extended illness. He was 68.

Bud was born on October 16, 1951 in Lake City, Florida to Burnice and Loney Mae Asbell. He graduated from Florida State University and was a life-long Seminole fan. Bud was a man of all trades and few words. He was a farmer, property manager and previously worked at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo as a Zoo Foreman. Bud was an avid reader, gardener, writer and lover of dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Kordgien Asbell; his daughter, Lauren Asbell; son, Derek Asbell; his dog Pepper and his sister, Joan Bean. Bud is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janeth (Vernon) Rolling.

A gathering of friends and family will be held in February in celebration of Bud’s life.

_______________

Mather Jake Cravey

Mr. Mather Jake Cravey, Sr., age 85, of Cross City, Florida passed away at his home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Jake was born in McCray, Georgia on January 17, 1935 to Mather and Velma Cravey. He graduated from Green Cove Springs High School in Green Cove Springs, Florida in 1953. In 1957 he completed training with the Florida Highway Patrol. Jake’s first assignment was with Group B, Northern Division of the FHP, stationed in Cross City, FL. There he met and married his wife, Mary Jo Dempsey. He retired from the Highway Patrol in 1982.

In 1980 Jake responded to God’s call to the ministry. He enrolled in Luther Rice Seminary, Jacksonville, FL and graduated in May, 1983. His first call was as Pastor of Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town, FL. During his years in the ministry, he pastored several churches in the area. From 1997 to 2001 Jake served as Director of Missions for the Lafayette Baptist Association. In 2010, due to health issues, he retired from pastoring.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents (Mather & Velma), and his three children: Mather (Matt) Jake Cravey, Jr. (Maureen), William David Cravey (Donna), Mary Elizabeth Cravey Sheheane, and his first grandson, Michael Cravey.

Jake is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jo Cravey, and his grandchildren, L.B. Cravey (Kelsey); Nicholas Cravey (Cally); David Cravey (Lesley); Jake Cravey (Kristina); Sarah Sheheane Parrish (Tyler); David Sheheane (Felicia); daughters in-law, Maureen Cravey and Donna Cravey; great grandchildren, Adelaide, Roslyn, Ava, Tripp, Luke, Lilly, and Chase.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Cross City, FL at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Bro. Mike Brown officiating. A graveside service will follow at Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery, Old Town, FL, with Bro. Al Paulson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Cross City Wednesday evening from 5 – 8 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_______________

Betty “Granny” Hiers

Betty “Granny” Hiers, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 28th, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born February 26, 1931, in Live Oak, FL to Perry and Vera James. She graduated from the LPN program at Santa Fe College. She worked as an LPN for nearly 40 years. Betty truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; cooking, canning, gardening, crocheting, church and spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Sharon Greig (Phillip), Carolyn Hart (John), Davey Hiers (Linda), Maria Hiers; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Hardeetown Baptist Church in Chiefland with Rev. Chris Holden officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment followed the service at the Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: knaufffuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Card of Thanks

The family of Lloyd McElroy would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone that sent cards, flowers, food, donations, visited us and most importantly prayed with us and for us. Your love, kindness and support has meant so much to us in this difficult time. Thank you to each and everyone that touched our family in every way.

Sincerely,

Jewel McElroy

Mikell McElroy Family

Mitchell McElroy Family

Miles McElroy Family

________________

James “Jim” Franklin Richardson

James “Jim” Franklin Richardson was born in Monroe County, West Virginia. He passed away to be with the Lord January 21st.

Jim had two children, the late Debbie Winans and James C. Richardson of North Carolina; two stepsons, James M. Parrish of Marietta, GA and Craig Parrish of Lawrenceville, IL; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and his wife of 44 years, Susan of Trenton.

In his lifetime he built four houses, built up two A-Models, carved many objects like canes and birds, and will always be remembered as a great artisan. Jim, as we called him, was a noble and caring man and all who knew him loved him. He was a Christian and spent three years in Bible School. There was nothing he couldn’t do. Before retiring he was a refrigeration, air conditioning and electrical contractor. All of us who loved him are in shock that he was taken so suddenly. He will be sorrowfully missed.

Funeral services for Jim were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Bro. Chuck Cook officiating. Interment followed at Long Pond Cemetery in Chiefland. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Seena Perryman Ruth

Seena Perryman Ruth, long time resident of Trenton, FL, died on February 1st 2020. She was 79 years old, born April 27, 1940, to OT and Lettie Perryman, also of Trenton. Her husband, Thomas Ruth preceded her in death in 1974. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018, and died from complications from the disease.

She is survived by three children, Lea Ruth Knezevich (Michael), Edwin “Eddie” Ruth (Carol Burr) and Libbi Patterson (Neil Thorsby). She had 6 grandchildren: Zachary “Zack” Knezevich, Anna Patterson King (Jeremy), Daniel Patterson, Collin Ruth, Thomas Ruth and Joshua “Josh” Ruth. She also had two great grandchildren: Emersyn and Keaton King. She was one of eight children and is survived in death by sisters Elizabeth Perryman Watson and Rachel Perryman Griffin. She had a very large family and was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family was the most important part of her life and she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

Seena worked for Southern Bell and its affiliates for 30 years. She started out as a switchboard operator and at one time trained to be a lineman. She was very proud of her work and was blessed with many friends made while working in Gainesville. She was a member of the Trenton Church of Christ for over 40 years and taught Sunday school to many current members of the Church and residents of Trenton. Her family, the Swilley’s, settled in Trenton in the 1800’s and she was always proud to say that her family was one of the originals to Gilchrist County. When she retired from Southern Bell, she traveled all over the world. She loved to travel and was proud of all the places she was able to visit.

Seena will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was never too tired to play a game, read a story or go on a picnic. Hart Springs and Otter Springs, FL were favorite camping and swimming spots. Her children’s friends were always welcome in her home and she never missed a game or an event that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved the Florida Gators and forever wore orange and blue on Fridays before games as well as Saturday game days. Seena died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at Trenton Church of Christ, 502 NE 7th St, Trenton, FL, on Saturday, February 8th at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am and the burial will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church (16655 NW CR-239, Trenton, FL) immediately following services. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_______________

Richard Arthur Sickler

Richard Arthur Sickler, Jr., 71, of Old Town passed away January 25th.

Mr. Sickler was born November 30, 1948 to the late June and Richard Sickler, Sr. in Pittston, Pennsylvania. He served as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War in the United States Army, and then finished his military career serving in the Panama Canal Zone. Mr. Sickler was a car salesman for 25 years and was of the Christian faith.

Mr. Sickler is survived by his sons, Richard Sickler, III (Denise) of Gainesville and Nathan Sickler (Ellen) of Jacksonville; his daughter, Jennifer Brunges of Indiana; his brothers, Todd Sickler of Old Town and Ronald Sickler of Melbourne, FL; eight grandchildren and other extended family members.

The family had a memorial service in honor of Mr. Sickler at the Pentecostals in Gainesville at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2nd with Pastor Jimmy Toney officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

William “Louis” Smith

William “Louis” Smith of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 81 years old. Louis was born on August 27, 1938 to parents, Frazier and Maggie Reynolds Smith in Newberry, FL and was a lifelong resident of Newberry and the Gilchrist County area. He grew up on a 5th generation farm in Newberry with his parents, sister and brothers. He was an Insurance Agent for 41 years; a member of Masonic Lodge #137 of High Springs, FL; a member of Priscilla Baptist Church and he also attended Union Baptist Church.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Wilkinson and his brother Frazier Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lyndra Odom Smith of Bell, FL; his step-daughter, Beth Wunder of Newberry, FL; his sons, Rodney (Marti) Smith of Bell, FL; Randy (Lorri) Smith of Oviedo, FL and his step-son, Bubba (Stella) Burnham of Alachua, FL; his brother, Ronnie (Vivian) Smith of Bell, FL; his sister-in-law, Marie Smith of Newberry, FL; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Smith were held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Newberry, FL with Pastor Travis Moody, Pastor Chuck Smith and Pastor Andy Cook officiating. A Graveside Service with Masonic Rites followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888.

_______________