Gilchrist County 4-H holds Events Day

The 4-H County Events were held Saturday, January 25th at Bell Baptist Church. 4-H members from throughout the county worked hard to make the day a great success.

In the Demonstrations category were Cloverbuds: Christian Fussell-peanut butter and jelly demonstration, green ribbon. Emma Jones-cookie dough balls demonstration, green ribbon. In the Juniors: Justin Holtsclaw-shaving demonstration, category winner, blue ribbon. Addyson Frye-grilled cheese demonstration, category winner, blue ribbon. Joyce Teague-building the perfect dairy doe, category winner, blue ribbon.Intermediate winners were Deuce Fronabarger - service dog supplies and etiquette, category winner, blue ribbon. Adysen Burns-processing pigs, category winner, blue ribbon. In the Senior Division: Adli Elliott-gestation of Brahman cattle, category winner, blue ribbon. Jonathan Fussell-homemade butter, category winner, red ribbon.

Share the Fun category - Seniors:Jonathan Green - instrumental on piano, blue ribbon. Landon Holtsclaw-vocal, category winner, blue ribbon.

Public Speaking category - Juniors: Braiden Smith-dairy cow project, category winner, blue ribbon.

Pledge category - Cloverbud:Maycee Mathis, green ribbon.

Cakes category - Senior: Jonathan Fussell, red ribbon, category winner. Intermediate: Deuce Fronabarger, blue ribbon, category winner. Junior: Addyson Frye, red ribbon.Joyce Teague, blue ribbon, category winner. Cloverbud: Christian Fussell, green ribbon. Emma Jones, green ribbon.

Special thank you to all cake bidders! Rachel Teague won the senior cake, Lindsey Burns won the junior cake and David Crowe won the intermediate cake.

Graphic Design - Junior: Mayree Johnson, blue ribbon, category winner. Photo - Cloverbud: Emma Jones, green ribbon. Junior: Mayree Johnson, blue ribbon. Intermediate: Adysen Burns, red ribbon.

All blue ribbon demonstrations, public speeches, and share the fun performances will move on to the district contest on May 2nd. All Cloverbud pledges and demonstrations will also move on to districts. All blue ribbon graphic designs and photos have qualified for the state contest this summer. Thank you to Bell Baptist Church for hosting and all of the volunteers who made the event possible.