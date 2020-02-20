Hilliard slams Trenton to win District 6 boys Basketball Title

Share !



The Trenton Tigers jumped out to a great start as they took a 15-12 first quarter lead over the top seed Hilliard Red Flashes in the District 6 Title game Friday night in Ft. White. The Red Flashes picked up the pace in the second quarter as they outscored the Tigers 29-12 to take a 41-27 lead into halftime. The Tigers were out manned and out gunned in the second half as the Flashes controlled the game to take the District Title 78-50.

The Tigers will travel to Madison County Thursday night to play the District 5 winners, Madison County Cowboys. Hilliard will host Jefferson County, which lost to Madison County Friday night in the District 5 championship. Go Tigers.

