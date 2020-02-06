Interlachen upsets Lady Tigers in last regular season game

Share !



The Trenton Tigers hosted the Interlachen Lady Rams on Friday night, as the Tigers were defeated 59-57 in their final home game of the season.

Trenton’s Janiyah King was selected the Lady Tiger’s Player of the Game. The outstanding junior forward shot 22 points and pulled down 14 total rebounds to lead the Tigers’ effort.

The Tigers played this entire game in second place as they gave up a 28-25 half time lead before trying to come from behind in the second half before time ran out 59-57.

The Lady Tigers will host the District 6 Girls Basketball tournament on Thursday and Friday. The semi-final games will be played at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening with the championship match set for 7 p.m. on Friday night. Go Tigers.

