Masonic Lodge Honors Tom Scott

Share !



On February 11th, Brother Thomas Scott of William T. Carlton Lodge No. 46 was honored with a certificate and pin presented by newly installed Worshipful Master Bill Schreiber noting his 55 years of faithful service to the Masonic fraternity in general and the local Lodge in particular. Bro. Scott has served Carlton Lodge as Worshipful Master as well as many lesser offices, including Lodge Treasurer, which he has filled the past six years. He has enjoyed the friendship and fellowship of his Masonic Brothers and looks forward to more years of continued fellowship.

