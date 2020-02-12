Michael McElroy Seeks Re-Election as Gilchrist County Tax Collector

Share !



My name is Michael McElroy and I am seeking re-election as your Gilchrist County Tax Collector. In July of 2019 I was appointed by the Honorable Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida to fill this vacated position. Before my appointment I worked in the private sector-financial services industry for 35 years as a local banker. This experience in the financial services industry and others listed below prepared me well to represent the citizens of Gilchrist County and lead the office of Tax Collector.

Representing you these past seven months has been an exciting time for me. The following initiatives are either completed or in process: Dial #TAX from your mobile phone within Gilchrist County to be connected to our office. Approval for a branch office- Bell Town Depot-Opening summer 2020. Driver’s License and Concealed Weapon Permits - summer of 2020. Potentially moving Tax Collector’s office into a larger adjacent building. Worked with the State of Florida to provide Driver’s License training -cost savings of approximately $15,000. Worked with the State of Florida to provide free of charge Driver’s License equipment totaling $19,000. Introducing Kid’s Tag Art to Gilchrist County Schools-raising funds for art education through vanity tag sales

My passion for community service began in 1984 at the age of 19. Serving in various capacities for Gilchrist County entities such as: Rotary, Education Foundation, Character Council, SHIP, Relay for Life, and the Republican Executive Committee. The Chamber of Commerce presented me with the Citizen of the Year Award in 2016 and in 2019 co-winner of the J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement Award with my wife Christie.

I earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2004 while working 50 hours a week and raising a family. This and other life experiences have taught me to prioritize, work tirelessly, and give 100% to every task undertaken. Since my appointment in July of 2019 I have successfully completed 120 instructional hours as required by the Florida Department of Revenue to be designated a Certified Tax Collector, awarded after two years employment. Christie and I were married in 1989 and are blessed with two children, Brandon and Alyssa, both graduating from Gilchrist County Schools. My wife and I are active members of the Cherry Sink Church of Christ.

You as citizens deserve a Tax Collector that’s honest, knowledgeable, accountable, accessible, community centric and innovative. My experience has groomed me to be frugal, to stretch budgetary dollars, and have the ability to think independently. I urge you to vote Michael McElroy for proven leadership in faith and family, business, community and tireless efforts since appointment. My goal as Tax Collector is to seek ways to improve processes and delivery, while maintaining excellent customer service and accuracy, providing the best possible experience each and every time you visit our office. Thank you for your consideration and support.