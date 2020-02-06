Ninth Annual J.M. “Murph” Everett Memorial Cattle Show

Share !



This is the ninth year Trenton FFA has hosted the J. M. “Murph” Everett Memorial Cattle Show. Mr. Everett was a long time agriculture teacher, having taught in both Lafayette and Trenton High Schools.

The annual show was held on Saturday, January 25, at the Suwannee River Fair Barn in Fanning Springs.

The Grand Champion Market Steer was exhibited by Alaina Brown, Reserve Champion was exhibited by Trystan Hobby. Third overall was Abby Whittington, fourth overall was Kallie Johnson and fifth overall was Rance Moxley.

The Grand Champion Prospect Steer was shown by Laina Teague followed by Reserve Champion exhibited by Carsen McKenzie. Third overall went to Raylee Blanton, fourth overall was taken by Emma Moxley and fifth overall was Kallie Johnson.

The Heifer Show Grand Champion was exhibited by Kylie Bartlett and Reserve Champion Heifer was shown by Abby Whittington. Brandon Weber took third and fourth place with his heifers and Abby Whittington took 5th overall with her heifer.

Senior Showmanship winners were Kylie Bartlett in first place, with Trystan Hobby coming in second and Emma Moxley placing third.

Intermediate Showmanship winners were Lane Whitehurst placing first, Brandon Weber placed second, and Savannah McIntire placed third. The Junior Showmanship winners were Bella Ballard who placed first, Weston Thompson who placed second and Linden Teague who placed third.

Heather Rucker, the Trenton Sr. FFA Advisor said, “I would like to take a second to thank our sponsors which include Sanchez Farms which is a Gold Sponsor. The Silver Sponsors are Kevin Stutts Welding, Ag-Pro, Smith Farms, Suwannee Valley Feeds, and Kloverleaf. The Bronze Sponsors are Chiefland Farm Supply, Rockin’ H Ranch, Ralph’s Burger House, Standridge Pine Straw.”

The Judge for the event was Allyson Trimble who is a University of Florida graduate. Ms. Trimble is a former FFA member of the Okeechobee Brahman FFA Chapter and was very active in her time there. She served on the livestock judging team while at UF and was very active within the Animal Science department. After graduating she accepted a job at the University and is currently an employee in the Animal Science Department.