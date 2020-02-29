Paulling and Duke Valedictorians, Manders and Barkevich Salutatorians

Share !



Gilchrist County School District announced this year’s Valedictorians and Salutatorians on Monday, February 24.

Presley Lauren Paulling

BHS Valedictorian

Bell High School Valedictorian is Presley Lauren Paulling. Presley is the daughter of Tom and Kelley Paulling of Bell.

Presley was the 2019 Gilchrist County STEM Scholar, an A-Honor Roll student and a four year dual enrollment student.

She is a BETA Club member serving as secretary, HOSA member serving as Vice President, FCA member and Student Ambassador.

Presley enjoyed sports while in high school, playing varsity volleyball, varsity softball and varsity cheerleading.

Her hobbies include reading, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends. She participated in the VolunTeen Program at Shands Hospital and also volunteered at Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Trenton.

Ms. Paulling’s future plans include attending a university to pursue a degree in biological sciences and later go to Physician’s Assistant school.

Presley earned a 100.09 GPA.

___

Kieley Brianne Duke

The THS Valedictorian

Trenton High School’s Valedictorian Kieley Brianne Duke is the daughter of D. J. Duke and Jennifer Duke of Newberry. Kieley will be graduating with an AA degree in May, completed the Engineering Program with five certifications and a 4.5 GPA.

While in high school she enjoyed being a member of the FCA and the yearbook staff.

Kieley participated in golf, track and field and cross country at THS. Her hobbies include spending time with friends and family.

Her volunteer work includes being a small group leader in her Church’s Youth Program.

Kieley plans to take prerequisites at Santa Fe College then transfer to the University of Florida for a degree in engineering.

Kieley earned a GPA of 99.27.

___

Sarah Danielle Manders

BHS Salutatorian

Sarah Danielle Manders is the Bell High School Salutatorian. Sarah is the daughter of Shawn Manders and Larissa Manders of Trenton.

While in school Sarah was on the A Honor Roll and expects to graduate with an AA degree.

She participated in BETA Club where she served as an officer, Interact (Rotary) Club, Criminal Justice Club and the Jazz Club as well as being a cheerleader from 2018 to 2020.

She was the marching band drum major, and a member of the Jazz and Rock bands. She also served as Senior Class President, and Student Government President.

Her hobbies include writing and playing music, writing poetry and spending time with friends. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Middle School Rock and Jazz Bands.

Sarah plans to attend Florida State University and earn a dual major in Music Composition and Music education. Sarah said, “I hope to compose music for my own bands to play.”

Sarah earned a GPA of 95.56.

___

Amber Sophia Barkevich

THS Salutatorian

The Trenton High School Salutatorian is Amber Sophia Barkevich. Amber’s parents are Dan Barkevich and Callie Barkevich of Trenton.

While in high school Amber earned her AA degree from Florida Gateway College in the Spring of 2020. She is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society with Florida Gateway College. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), serves as the BETA Club Secretary, and was a member of the Trenton Drama Club for six and a half years, serving as a stagehand.

Amber has enjoyed playing recreational volleyball for the past 3 1/2 years. She enjoys painting in her spare time.

Amber volunteered at school helping teachers set up their classrooms and she ran a diaper drive for a local pregnancy center two summers.

She has earned an Industry Certification in Construction through NCCER.

Future plans include attending the University of Florida in the Fall of 2020.

Amber earned a 98.63 GPA.