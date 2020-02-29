THS’s Trent Becker signs with Santa Fe College

Share !



Wednesday, February 19, Trent Becker signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Santa Fe College in Gainesville. Friends, family, former coaches, and staff from Trenton High School all showed up to support Trent and his decision.

Boo Becker, Trent’s dad, spoke of the importance of supporting our children in all that they do, while also being realistic. Becker stated that, although we all have the opportunity to do and become whatever it is that we want to be as an adult, there is always work that has to be put in on our part, and a dedication that can not be wavering along the way. With the support of good family, good friends, and a great God, all things really are possible.