The Trenton girls basketball team improved their regular season record to 19-4 Thursday night by defeating the Oak Hall Eagles.
The Lady Tigers battled back from behind as they were trailing 14-13 at the end of the first period and 22-21 at halftime. In the third period the Tigers outscored the Eagles 14-8 to take a 35-30 lead into the fourth period. The Lady Eagles outscored Trenton 14-11 in the final period, but the Lady Tigers held off the host to take the 46-44 win.
The Lady Tigers selected Janiyah King (Pictured above) as the Trenton Player of the Game. The junior forward shot 17 points, had 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in the hard fought victory.
Trenton High School will host the District 6 Girls basketball tournament this week. Trenton and No. 2 ranked Hilliard have first round byes. The semi-final game will be played on Thursday and the top two teams will play for the District Championship on Friday. Go Tigers!
Trenton defeats Oak Hall in Gainesville
