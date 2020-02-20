Trenton girls finish with 21-6 record

Share !



The Mayo Hornets defeated the Trenton girls basketball team Thursday night in the Region 3 semi-finals in Trenton. The Lady Tigers played well enough to take a 27-21 lead at intermission. In the second half the Hornets took the momentum of this game and built a 41-37 lead that they never relinquished before taking a 56-47 win.

The second half was the difference in this game as the visiting Hornets forced the Lady Tigers into single shots and multiple fouls. The Hornets capitalized at the free throw line as they increased their fourth quarter lead by making their free throws. The Lady Hornets played Madison County on Tuesday night in Madison.

The Lady Tigers finish a very successful season with a 21-6 overall record and won their fifth straight District 6 Basketball Crown. Go Lady Tigers.

