Trenton Girls win District 6 Basketball Crown

The Trenton Lady Tigers Basketball team won their 5th straight District Title Saturday night by defeating the Branford Lady Bucs 55-47 in Tiger gym. Trenton’s Janiyah King was selected the Lady Tigers Player of the Game. The junior forward shot 19 points and pulled down 19 total rebounds to anchor the Tiger’s inside game.

The Bucs challenged the Lady Tigers, but Trenton opened with a 15-11 first period edge and increased the spread to 29-23 at intermission. Trenton’s defense put the Bucs on the heels in the third period as the Tigers outscored Branford 15-8. In the final period, the Bucs came sailing back to outscore Trenton 16-11, but the Lady Tigers lead was too great a margin for the visitors to overcome.

The win gives the Tigers the advantage to host the Region Four semi-finals on Thursday night. Trenton will face Lafayette County in these two teams’ third game facing each other this season. The Lady Tigers have defeated the Hornets by 5 points in each of the previous contests. The Bucs will travel to Madison County to face the Cowboys (winner of District 5) in the semi-final game on Thursday night. These semi-final games will tip-off at 7 p.m. Go Tigers!