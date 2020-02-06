Trenton Ladies Soccer ends with a Winning Season

Share !



Trenton Ladies Soccer ends the season with a winning overall record of 8 wins, 6 losses and 1 tie. Top scorer was 7th grader Nevaeh Pogue with 33 goals and second top scorer was 10th grader Zoe Marin with 15 goals. The team had tremendous growth in their skills and abilities to work as a team. We should all be proud of the effort they all gave.

