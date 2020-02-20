Tyler Pittman new County Extension Agent

Share !



Gilchrist County is pleased to have Tyler Pittman, Ph.D, as the new Extension Agent. Pittman was selected in November after a long interview process. The job became open after longtime County Agent Marvin Weaver retired.

Pittman is a native of South Carolina, growing up on a farm that his grandfather farmed years ago near Greenville. He is married to Amanda Morgan Pittman who is a 4-H Agent in Alachua County. The Pittmans live on a 25 acre farm north of Newberry, where they enjoy gardening, their horses and just being at home pursuing a simple country lifestyle.

Pittman comes to Gilchrist County from Marion County where he was a County Extension Agent. Before that he worked with the FWC for four years as a Research Biologist for upland game birds, specializing in turkeys and quail.

His M.S. degree came from

Clemson University then he earned his Ph.D from the University of

Arkansas.

When asked about living and working in this part of Florida,

Pittman said, “It’s as close to home as any place I’ve ever lived.” He went on to say how much he liked the people here in this part of Florida.

The new county agent reported that he is looking forward to working in the ever changing field of agriculture after having a background in forestry and wildlife management.

Pittman has already been out in the field with local watermelon growers even though his first official day of work was Tuesday, February 18.

“I look forward to working with people like I grew up with on the wide variety of things that will come through the door.”

