Gilchrist does well in the Fair Creative Life Skills Show

Gilchrist County has four out of six Best of Division winners at the 2020 Suwannee River Fair Creative Life Skills Show. Molly McKenzie of Wilcox 4-H Club won the Best of Division for Foods with her Pecan Pie Muffins.

Savannah McCoy won the Photography Division Best of Show. Savannah is a member of Trenton Sr. FFA. Savannaha gave this description of her photo, “Diesel and the Moonlight, Standing on the back porch checking on ‘Diesel’ before going to bed, one last time, and I just stood there thinking what an amazing view God has provided. I am so blessed to be able to have this gorgeous view in my back pasture here in Gilchrist County. I entered this photograph, because it really needs no explanation.....God and Farm life.”

The Best of Show for Textiles Division winner was Braley Hines of Trenton Middle FFA. Braley made a beautiful FFA colored theme strip quilt.

Ellana Stalvey sewed a pretty blouse with a kitty applique and won The Best of Show for the Clothing Division. Ellana is a member of Gilchrist’s Bookaroos 4-H Club.

Congratulations to all the winners

