Gilchrist Sheriff not releasing inmates due to corona virus

Share !



Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz announced over the weekend that he will not be releasing Gilchrist County Jail inmates to curb the coronavirus risk. The sheriff said he has received questions from residents regarding the release of inmates. Unless a judge issues a court order requiring him to release inmates, Schultz said he will not do so. He went on to say that the inmates are probably safer from the virus in jail than on the streets.

Great measures have been taken at the Gilchrist County Jail to keep inmates safe during this time, including the restriction of on site visitations.

According to Schultz, visitation is off site only, free of charge, for two visits per inmate per 7 days for the next 30 days.