Gilchrist Youth doing well at the 2020 Suwannee River Fair

Many local 4-H and FFA members were busy over the weekend at the annual Suwannee River Fair and Livestock Show and Sale.

The Rabbit Show was held on Friday evening, March 6. Gilchrist County 4-H Cloverbuds had lots of entries in the show.

During the Horse Show Briar Langford of Eastside Explorers 4-H Club won the Junior Showmanship, Jr. Speed event Grand Champion and Jr. Reserve Champion in Performance. Mikala Myers of Trenton Middle FFA was the Beginner Reserve High Points winner.

The Poultry Show was held on Saturday morning and Molly McKenzie of Wilcox 4-H won the Reserve Champion Pullet Pen.

The Heifer Show was held on Saturday afternoon and evening. Briar Mitchell of Trenton Sr. FFA showed the Reserve Champion Home Grown Heifer. During the Heifer Showmanship competition Linden Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placed second in the Primary Division. Brandon Weber of Buckaroos 4-H placed second in the Junior Division. Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placed second in the Senior Division.

During the Meat Doe Goat Show on Sunday afternoon Alaina Blair exhibited the Jr. Champion Doe Sweet N Salty. As the event continued Sweet N Salty became the Grand Champion Doe over all. The Reserve Champion was shown by Zoe Marin. The Senior Doe Champion, named Chevy, was shown by Dexton Coleman.

The Primary Goat Showmanship winners were Joyce Teague placed first, Aubrie Blair placed second and Mia Marin placed third.

The Suwannee River Fair will continue this weekend with the swine and steer shows as well as the wether show. Cakes, handy craft, and sewing projects will be judged on Saturday morning. The Creative Life Skills building will be open for public viewing from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.