Home Grown Dairy Judge returns to Suwannee River Fair to Judge Dairy Show

Those attending the Suwannee River Fair were happy to have a former fair alumni return to judge the Dairy Show on Saturday, March 7th.

Colleen Casey Larson of Okeechobee returned to the fair where she once showed dairy cows, swine and rabbits in her youth to judge the 2020 Dairy Show. Larson is a 1997 graduate of Trenton High School. She then attended the University of Florida where she earned a Bachelors degree in Dairy Science and a Masters degree in Dairy Nutrition. She married Travis Larson of Okeechobee and they have two children Jenna 14, and Josh 12.

Larson is currently the Regional Dairy Extension Agent for South Florida with the University of Florida. She works with 4-H and FFA Dairy Judging Teams in that area as part of her job.

