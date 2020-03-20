Kris Beasley becomes a Bell Town Councilman

Share !



The Bell Town Council began their Thursday, March 12, 2020 meeting with an invocation and a pledge of allegiance to the American flag. Council President, Derek Sanders recognized Town of Bell Attorney, David M. Lang, Jr. to present the Oath of Office to Kris Beasley. The newly appointed Town Councilman was sworn-in by Attorney Lang before he took his seat on the Council in the beginning of this meeting.

The Bell Town Council, upon a motion by Councilman Sandlin, voted to approve a proposed lease to allow the Gilchrist County Tax Collector to locate an office in Bell in the existing building with the Bell Library. Councilman Beasley gave a second to this motion before the board voted 5-0 passing the motion.

The Bell Town Council listened as Gene Parrish presented a final plan of a minor subdivision located in the Town of Bell. The five-unit development, located in the area of Sanders Oaks, is NW 25th Avenue and NW 5th Street. Councilman Moore made a motion to approve the final plat of Bell Oaks subdivision from developer William Royster. Councilman Blankenship gave a second to the motion before the board approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

Councilman Moore reported to the board that the Gilchrist County Inspector and Code Enforcement officer had reviewed several Code violations in the Town of Bell and he would be conducting additional inspections involving several pending code violations.

Mr. Moore explained that there were several real estate signs that had been put on the edge of streets blocking the entrance to side walks for use by the public walking in the community. Attorney Lang explained if the real estate signs are in the road right-of-way, they are in violation of the Town of Bell ordinance and should be removed.

Attorney Lang gave Councilman Beasley an orientation involving the Government in the Sunshine rules and what he can’t do as a Bell Town Councilman. Mr Lang added that if Mr. Beasley has any questions, to give him a call first.

Bell Town Clerk, Michelle Rose reported to the Council that she had sent letters to all of the current users of the Bell Community Center advising the $75.00 fee for the use of the facility would be charged to everyone that uses the Community Center in the future.

The Town Clerk reported that a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputy identified two Bell youth that were involved in the burglary and vandalizing of the Town of Bell Park. The Town Council explained that it is the Towns best interest to prosecute these youth to the extent of the law.