Lady Tigers defeat two 4A opponents last week

By Todd Bryant

This past week the Tigers had two games with non-conference opponents. The 4A Dunnellon Tigers came to town on Tuesday to try to revenge a previous loss in Dunnellon. Dunnellon started senior Cam Fagan on the mound. Although Fagan normally plays shortstop (Virginia Tech commit) she is a hard throwing righty that is very competitive at whatever position she plays. She was able to hold the Trenton hitters to 9 hits in 5 innings but she also gave up 8 walks. Keeli Zingaro was 3 for 3 with 3 runs and 4 RBIs. She hit a solo home run in the first inning to put Trenton out front. Hallie Bryant, Adrian Ingram and Tatum Duthu all had 2 hits each. Ingram had a double and Bryant had two stolen bases and two runs scored. Lillian Wilkerson had two walks offensively but made the defensive play of the night throwing out a base stealer at second by a couple of steps. Darian Ingram started on the mound for Trenton and went all five innings. She struck out 10, while only giving up 1 hit and 2 walks. Trenton scored in the first, third, and fifth innings and ended the game in 5 innings with the score 10-0. Trenton improved to 7-0.

---

On Friday night the Tigers traveled to 4A Baker County to take on the Wildcats. Baker County started a crafty, left hander on the mound and she did a good job holding the Tiger hitters in check. Zingaro had another big night for the Tigers going 3 for 4 with a run and 2 RBIs. She had a triple that drove in a run in the 5th inning as well as a 1st inning home run, her 4th of the year, that put the Tigers in the lead. Ellie Sessler added a double with an RBI and Zoey Maksimov had an RBI squeeze bunt. Trenton held the lead all night, but the Wildcat lefty scattered 8 hits and only walked one batter. Darian Ingram threw well for the Tigers. She pitched 7 innings with 12 strikeouts, 1 walk and 4 hits. The Tigers won 4-1 and improved to 8-0.

---

This week the Tigers remained #1 in the 1A state polls and moved from #14 to #5 in the Max Preps national poll. Trenton will host the Mayo Hornets, who are ranked #6 in 1A, on Tuesday. Trenton will travel to Chiefland on Friday to play a conference game with the Indians. Come out and support your Tigers.