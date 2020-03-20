Lady Tigers remain #5 in Max Prep National Poll

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Trenton softball had two games last week. The first game was at home on Tuesday, March 10 against the non-conference Mayo Hornets and the second game was on Friday, March 13 against conference rival Chiefland Indians.

The Hornets came to Trenton ranked #6 in the state 1A polls. The Tigers started their ace, Darian Ingram, who put on a pitching clinic. Ingram faced 16 batters in 5 innings, striking out 14 and walking one. Mayo only put one ball in play and Ingram was only one pitch away from throwing a perfect game in the 5th inning. Keelie Zingaro continued to stay hot for the Tigers. She was 2 for 3 with 2 runs and a double. Adrian Ingram hit her second home run of the season, a two run shot over the left center wall and added a stolen base. Emily Barras and Ellie Sessler both added doubles for the Tigers. The Tigers scored in each of the four innings that they batted and ended the game early with a 10-0 win. On Wednesday the Max Preps national poll came out and Trenton remained #5 in all classifications.

---

On Friday the Tigers were getting ready to board the bus to go to Chiefland when the message was passed down that all school activities would be cancelled beginning Monday, March 16 until Monday, March 30, when we hope to have new direction. The Tigers started the game on offense and scored right from the start. Hallie Bryant led off for the Tigers, singled up the middle and stole second. Emily Barras walked and then Keelie Zingaro hit her 5th home run of the season, a three run bomb to give the Tigers the only runs they would need all night. Offensively the Tigers had 11 hits and 5 walks. Bryant was 4 for 4 with 2 runs, 3 RBIs and 2 stolen bases, giving her 21 steals for the season. Emily Barras was 2 for 3 with 2 runs. Zingaro was 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 4 RBIs. Adrian Ingram was 3 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. Lillian Wilkerson added a RBI triple. Darian Ingram started and pitched 4 innings for the Tigers, giving up 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8. Savannah Capps relieved Ingram in the bottom of the 5th and gave up one hit with 2 walks but got two outs on a double play, one of two double plays the Tigers turned on defense. The Tigers won 11-0 in five innings and have only given up 8 runs this season while scoring 133 runs and hitting .437 as a team.

---

Trenton improved to 3-0 in conference play and 10-0 overall. All games for the next two weeks are cancelled and the Dixie game will have to be rescheduled depending on how FHSAA determines protocol for finishing the season. Our schedule will be updated on Max Preps as we get new information from the Florida Department of Education and FHSAA. Stay in touch – look us up on Facebook - and Go Tigers.