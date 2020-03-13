On Friday, March 6th, Lauren Shepherd signed her letter of intent with Georgia Southwestern State University to play basketball. Many friends, family, and faculty came out to show their love and support for Lauren. Everyone is so excited to see what the future holds for this amazing young lady. Go ‘Canes!
Lauren Shepherd signs with Georgia Southwestern State University
On Friday, March 6th, Lauren Shepherd signed her letter of intent with Georgia Southwestern State University to play basketball. Many friends, family, and faculty came out to show their love and support for Lauren. Everyone is so excited to see what the future holds for this amazing young lady. Go ‘Canes!