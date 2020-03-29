Local ladies making much needed face masks

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

A few good women can do a great deal of good during a tough time. Last Saturday a handful of ladies from Springhouse Quilt Guild gathered at the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe building in Trenton to put their talented hands to work for others. These ladies joined by a couple more Springhouse members sewing from home made just over 100 face masks.

Lois Scott headed up the project sending out word on Friday that an Atlanta Hospital needed face masks for patients who were having cancer treatments. With the cancer treatments reducing immunities, patients are often told to wear a face mask when they are in public. Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, there has been a shortage of face masks in this country. With tables spread out in the building the ladies set up work stations where some cut fabric or elastic and others had their machines humming away as they stitched the masks together. Paul and Stephanie Metts graciously donated the use of their building which allowed room for everyone to space their work stations at a distance to comply with the government recommendations.

The ladies are continuing to sew face masks from their homes this week so they can be shared locally for those who work in the medical field or those in need.

The Springhouse Quilt Guild has been a part of Gilchrist County for many years, each year they select a sewing project that will benefit the community. In the past their community projects were items such as receiving blankets for the area pregnancy center and fidget lap quilts for the nursing homes.

It caught everyone by surprise that this year’s community project turned out to be face masks. Once the need for masks became apparent, the group has been really busy using their willing hands and big hearts to help those in need.

If you need a pattern to help make masks or if you need a face mask contact Lois Scott at 352-493-5134.