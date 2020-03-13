March 12, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 6, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-04

A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 12, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 6, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-05

A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Tustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Support Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 12, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 14, 2020:

Bobby Crosby with the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, 209 E First Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-211974-4. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, which includes a total project area of 7.29 acres and a total impervious surface area of 2.88 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 12, 2020

_______________

(Continued from page 5)

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0001

IN THE INTEREST OF:

K.D.I. (F) DOB: 09/22/14

B.R.I (M) DOB: 03/02/18

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AMY INGLE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to K.D.I., a female child, born on September 22, 2014, and B.R.I., a male child, born on March 2, 2018 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 13th DAY OF APRIL, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 11th day of February 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. February 20, 27 and

March 5, 12, 2020

___________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Service

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received until 3:00 PM. On May 1, 2020, at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 Southeast First Street, Trenton Florida, 32693.

You can view the Debris Monitoring RFP on the county website: www.Gilchrist.fl.us or contact Ralph Smith via email at rsmith@gcfr.org or by calling (386) 935-5406.

FOLLOWING THE BID OPENING AND TABULATION, A “NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD BID” OR A “NOTICE OF REJECTION OF ALL BIDS” WILL BE POSTED ON THE INTERNET AT: www.Gilchrist.fl.us NO OTHER NOTICE WILL BE POSTED.

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on May 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01’48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: February 27, 2020

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, LLC.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000060-CPAM

In Re: Estate of DENISE L. HALLIDAY,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DENISE L. HALLIDAY, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2019; File Number 21-2019-CP-000060-CPAM, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedents estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.

BREVARD PROBATE, P.A.

Francine Kalish, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0048745

2800 Aurora Rd., Suite I

Melbourne, FL 32935

Telephone: (321) 610-7419

Fax: (321) 234-0220

francine@brevardprobate.com

MITCHELL SENICAL

Personal Representative

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020.

___________________

RESOLUTION 2020-002

A RESOLUTION UNDER THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

PROVIDING FOR A

NON-PARTISAN SPECIAL ELECTION

WHEREAS, the Charter of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida requires the providing for a non-partisan special election to be held May 12, 2020 and for a primary election on April 28, 2020 if one is required under Article V Section 5.4 of said Charter depending on whether or not more than two candidates seek the same office, and,

WHEREAS, section 97.055 Florida Statutes require the closing of the registration books 29 days prior to said election Viz: if a primary is required, registration books will close March 30, 2020 and if an election is required on May 12, 2020, to remain closed until 7:00 pm on May 12, 2020 and,

WHEREAS, any citizen qualified as required by Article III Section 3.02 (elector) may become a candidate for Council Member for seat number Two (2) and seat number Five (5) by paying the qualifying fee of one hundred twenty dollars ($120.00) including the State of Florida Assessment of one percent of the annual salary, filling the Oath of Office and completing other forms required, with the City Clerk, at the Fanning Springs City Hall, during office hours beginning at 8:00 a.m. on March 23, 2020 ending March 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that a non-partisan election for Council Seat #2 and Council Seat #5 the same is hereby called for May 12, 2020 the primary thereof, if required, for April 28, 2020

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the required notices be published and a copy of this resolution be furnished to the Supervisor of Elections of Gilchrist and Levy Counties

APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 3rd day of March, 2020 by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. March 12, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Petition in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 6, 2020 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

A Petition by Kevin J. Rolling and Pamela Kaye Rolling, Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant, Trustees of the Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant Revocable Trust Dated November 2, 2017, and Nina Sue Shepherd, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the Petition is on file in the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 12, 2020

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a public workshop to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center Meeting Room located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 12, 2020

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter the public workshop.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida.

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 12, 2020

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on March 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2006 CHRYSLER, VIN #2C3KA53G66H278602, Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. March 12, 2020