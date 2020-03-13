March 12, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



David D. Donaldson

David D. Donaldson was born February 27, 1941 and passed away on March 3, 2020.

David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte Ann Donaldson; his son, Larry Eugene Donaldson (Diane Dudas) of Melbourne; daughters, Lisa Glover (John Pelto) of Bell and Linda Armstrong; grandchildren, William T. Glover, III of Bell, Jeremy Donaldson of Melbourne, Jennifer Glover of Trenton, Melissa Pelto of Bell; great-grandchildren, Kiara Davies, Kadence Glover, Madalynn Dexter, Benjamin Jones, Izabella Kroll; siblings, Sharon Heatly, Ray Donaldson, Donald Donaldson and many nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held March 14th from 1 - 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. at Brevard Memorial Gardens in Sharps, FL.

_______________

Lakisha “Kisha” Godden

Lakisha Godden, 38, of High Springs passed away February 27th.

Lakisha was born March 10, 1981 in Warner Robins, GA, but had spent most of her life in the Gilchrist County and High Springs areas. She was a member of the class of 1999 at Bell High School, where she played many sports. Kisha will always be remembered as a free spirit and a unique person. She loved her family and always tried to help other people. Lakisha was an organ donor, so even in death she has helped at least two people live.

Lakisha is survived by the loves of her life, her children, Isaiah Godden, Aleksa Young, Isley Young and Elias Godden all of Bell; her parents, Dennis “Cookie” and Loretta Godden of High Springs; her brother, Christopher Godden of High Springs; her sister, Tammany Godden (Fred Stift) of High Springs; her grandmother, Judy Langford of High Springs; her nieces and nephews, Tristan, Kaylee, River, Mariah, Hayden, Carissa and Gabriel and a host of extended family members.

A celebration of Lakisha’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12th at the St. Madeleine Catholic Church in High Springs. Flowers will be accepted, but memorial donations may be made to help with Lakisha’s children, with gofundme.com by searching for “Remembering Kisha”. The family will be having a reception in the Family Life Center at St. Madeleine Catholic Church following the service. Those who wish, may deliver food to the Family Life Center prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Joseph A. Holder, Sr.

Joseph A. Holder, Sr. age 76, entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 6, 2020. Joey was born on February 7, 1944 to Dennis Sr. and Vera Holder.

Joey was a dedicated husband, daddy, grandpa, great grandpa and provider for his family. Nothing made him happier than being able to help others. If you needed to borrow a piece of farm equipment, an operator for any type equipment, a mechanic, a carpenter or just a little advice, he was always willing to stop what he was doing and help you. He never wanted or expected anything in return.

He also loved to hunt and fish, but he was even happier when he could provide a place for his friends and family to hunt and fish, especially his grand and great grandchildren.

Joey was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Dennis Jr. and James Holder and sister Janet Smith. He is survived by his dedicated wife of 57 years, Kathryn; his children, Danette Register (Darryl), Janiece Holder, Joseph Holder, Jr. (Stephanie) and Kathy Jo Smith (Gray); eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four brothers and three sisters.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 9th, from 5pm – 7pm at Williams Thomas Funeral Home in Newberry. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, March 10th at 11am at Priscilla Baptist Church in Bell with Pastor Andy Cook presiding. Internment followed at Priscilla Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Sara Queen Nobles

Sarah Queen Stanaland Poppell Collis Nobles was born on March 19, 1935 in the west Taylor County community of Waylonzo, FL to Wesley Columbus and Edwa Jo Elizbeth Stephens Stanaland. Paternal grandparents were Columbus “Lum” Summerford and Sarah “Sally” Charlotte Howard Stanaland. Both grandfather and father were Primitive Baptist Preachers. Maternal grandparents were William Allen and Queen Vesbuelah Carlton Stephens of Perry, FL. Mrs. Nobles is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents as well as her daughter, Carmen Marcia Poppell Morris Blake; her grandsons, Richard A. Morris, William Colton Johnson, T.J. Blake; her brothers, Joel William and his wife Jerry Adkins Stanaland and Elder Wesley Dawson “WD” Stanaland, Sr.; her sister, Edwa Jo Elizabeth Stanaland Bell and her husband Fred Bell and her son-in-laws, Jerome Blake and George Peed, III.

Mrs. Nobles is survived by her daughters, Anna T. Poppell (Glenn) Johnson and Linda S. Poppell Johnson Peed (Steve) Martin, 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Other surviving relatives include Bonita “Bonnie” Rosa Bell Stanaland; sisters, Mary Esther Stanaland Hunter Avery and Janice Stanaland Beland (Wayne) Barringer; brother, Tommie Joe (Mary Jo) Stanaland; stepson, R. Eugene (Patricia) Nobles, Jr. and Kermit Nobles and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nobles’ family moved from Waylonzo to Columbia, Baker, Orange, Hillsborough and Madison Counties before moving back to and settling in Taylor County. At age 16, Mrs. Nobles married Aulton Poppell. In this union they had 3 daughters. Aulton was a construction iron worker, requiring many moves for work. They resided in Taylor County, FL, Richmond County, GA, Palm Beach and Brevard Counties in FL, Newark, DE and Ogdensburg, NY. They were in Orange County, FL when she returned to school, graduating from high school. She continued to pursue her education and in 1968 she became a Licensed Practical Nurse; all while working and taking care of her family.

In 2001 she and Mr. Rubert E. Nobles, Sr. were married. The two, as she faithfully drove, traveled in many southern states where he filled preaching appointments. In January 2012 he died and is interred at Cool Springs Church Cemetery near Danville, GA.

Mrs. Nobles’ last requests are that Elders Tommie Stanaland and Jim Sandlin officiate her funeral. She additionally requests that a visitation will be held the night before her funeral from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., which will be on Thursday, March 12th at Watson Funeral Home with her funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13th at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Charles Collis.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________