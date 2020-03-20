March 19, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, February 24, 2020

2. January Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Increase of Asset Threshold

F. Staff Reports

1. Pubic Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. March 19, 2020

____________________

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING RENOVATION

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609 Telephone (352) 375-7468

Pub. March 19 and 26, 2020

___________________