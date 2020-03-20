March 19, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Ronnie Lee Bowen

Ronnie Lee Bowen, Jr., 51, of Gainesville, passed away unexpectedly on February 21st.

Mr. Bowen was born September 9, 1968 in Jacksonville, FL to Mary Ann and Ronnie Bowen, Sr. Ronnie attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville and graduated from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville in 1986. He continued his education at FSCJ Jacksonville, earning an AA degree and continued at the University of North Florida Jacksonville. He was a talented artist, receiving an art scholarship while attending FSCJ. Ronnie loved all sports, especially football. He played football for the Sandalwood Saints in his senior year. He was a huge UF Gator fan. He returned to the city he loved, Gainesville in 1997 and never left. Ronnie was a member of the Fort Caroline Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Ronnie is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Bowen of Jacksonville; his sister, Kimberly Bowen of Fayetteville, NC; his nephews, Troy and Tyler Menscer of Fayetteville, NC; his uncle, Mike Bowen of Cobb, GA; his uncle Joe, Aunt Carol and Aunt Annette all of Beverly Hills, FL and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Lee Bowen, Sr.; his grandparents, Loyd and Betty Driggers and Lillian and Isaac Bowen and his uncle, Royce Bowen.

Funeral services for Ronnie were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Interment followed the service at New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town. The family received friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Carol Ann (Hyde) Buck

Carol Ann (Hyde) Buck, 79, passed away peacefully on March 10th after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. To the end, Carol lived life to the fullest having boarded a cruise ship less than a month ago. This capped a life of travel, adventure, business, church and public service.

Carol was born in Colorado Springs, CO and moved to Florida with her parents in the 1950s. There, she met her future husband, Gene Hyde and married him in 1959. They were married for 43 years before his passing and were the parents of Danette Hyde and Kevin Hyde. Carol married Russell Buck in 2005 and was happily married to him for 15 years. Carol moved to Gilchrist County in 1973 and lived there until her death.

Carol was industrious and always tried new ventures. She was a concert violinist in a symphony, Girl Scout and 4-H leader, Guardian Ad Litem, elected member of the Gilchrist County School Board, President of the Florida School Boards Association, board member of numerous non-profit organizations and entrepreneur. Carol and her various partners started many and varied types of businesses, most recently catering.

Travel was a huge part of Carol’s life. She traveled to numerous continents, sailed, and in the latter part of her life, was an avid RVer. She served as an officer of the Family Motor Coach Association and reveled in organizing and holding RV rallies around the country.

Carol was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She and Russ most recently worshiped at the Glen Springs congregation in Gainesville. She exemplified the worthy woman of Proverbs 31.

Carol is survived by her husband, Russel; children and step-children, Danette Hyde of Trenton, Kevin Hyde (Kathi) of Jacksonville, Greg Buck of Menifee, CA and Crystal Buck of San Diego, CA; a sister, Janelle Peabody of Murfreesboro, TN and a brother, Byron (Betty) of Mobile, AL. Most importantly, she is survived by six grandchildren, Amber Stanley, Meagan (Seth) Maurer, Brittney (Chad) Brewer, Kaitlyn (Tim) Murphy, Virginia (Chris) Tompkins, Michal Hyde and nine great grandchildren children.

A celebration of life previously scheduled for March 28, 2020 will be postponed due to the Coronavirus. It will be rescheduled and held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please help send kids to summer camp by donating to the Joel Sloan Camp Fund, www.joelsloancampfund.org or sending donations to 3545 Pine Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32205.

_______________

Jack Thomas Hookey

Jack Thomas Hookey, age 87, of Old Town, passed away on Monday, March 9th at Tri-County Nursing Home. He was born to parents, Alfred and Nellie Hookey on July 18, 1932 in McDonald, PA and had made Old Town his home since moving from Crystal River, FL over 10 years ago. Mr. Hookey proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a retired furniture salesman.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Joan Hookey of West Palm Beach, FL and his brother, Wayne Raymond Hookey of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Constance Louise Hursch

Constance was born on May 7th, 1925 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She passed away in her home in Bell, surrounded by her family, on March 9th. She was a resident of Bell for 29 years.

She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Solomon Hursch. She is survived by her three children, Saundra Wilkinson (John) of Okeechobee, Deborah Davis (Bud) of Bell, Geoffery Hursch of Maine and her best friend, Wanda (Grandma) Davis. Constance had 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She will be missed very much by many friends and family. The family would like to thank all of our friends and family who attended her celebration of life and showed their support in our time of loss.

_______________

Larry Wayne Langford, Sr.

Mr. Larry Wayne Langford, Sr., age 73, of Lake Butler, FL, passed away on March 1st at 12:48 a.m. at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 30, 1946 in Trenton to the late Clarence and Corrine Hines Langford. He grew up in Trenton and moved to Lake Butler in 1966. He was a heavy equipment operator most of his life. He was also a mechanic and a jack of all trades. He loved to fish, hunt, and above all, he loved his family. He is preceded in death by both parents.

Mr. Langford is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ginny Langford; his children, Kimberly Langford, Buddy Langford and Brian “BJ” Langford all of Lake Butler; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Keisha, Cody, Colton, Mathew, Brianna, Jessey, Samantha, Amber and Dillon; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Keith (Sandy) Langford of Williston, Gene (Carol) Langford of Defuniak Springs, Jacqueline (Mike) Beck of Ocala and John (Heather) Langford; step mother, Rene Langford and numerous extended family.

A service will be held at a later date.

At this time, the family requests to please refrain from bringing food and flowers to the house.

Arrangements are entrusted to Archer Funeral Home, www.archerfuneralhome.com.

_______________

James Dennis Lindsey

James Dennis Lindsey of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, March 2nd at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. He was 64 years old. Dennis was born on May 2, 1955 to parents, James Edwin and Murray Sanders Lindsey in Tampa, FL and had been a resident of Jacksonville since moving from Great Lakes, IL in 1988. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a Vocational Rehabilitation Testing Counselor. He was a member of the Northeast Florida Bike Club. Dennis was an avid Auburn fan and was a member of the Church of Christ faith.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Geiger Lindsey of Jacksonville; his sons, James Christopher Lindsey of Lake Mary, FL and Robert Matthew Lindsey of Jacksonville; his sister, Betty Lindsey Hale of Lexington, KY; his brother, Carroll Lindsey of Knoxville, TN and two grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Midway Church of Christ Cemetery and a Memorial Service is planned for the summer.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Jayne O’Brien Myrick

Mrs. Jayne O’Brien Myrick died peacefully at the ET York Haven Hospice Center in Gainesville on March 13th at the age of 63.

Jayne is survived by her husband, James Randall “Big Jim” Myrick of Bell; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Leah Myrick; her grandchildren, Emma, James, Luke and Tessa Myrick of Newberry; siblings, Debra O’Brien of Bell and Kevin and Tiffany O’Brien of Cleveland, TX and many nephews, nieces, cousins, as well as many other friends and family. Her parents, John and Marge O’Brien and brother, Bruce O’Brien precede her in death.

Jayne was born on January 26th, 1957 in Miami, FL to John and Marge O’Brien. She graduated from Miami Norland Senior High in 1975. She married Jim Myrick, her high school sweetheart, in 1977 and they lived and worked in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area for many years, having their only son, James Randall Myrick, II. After moving to Bell in 1993, she worked for several years at Badcock Home Furnishing Center in Chiefland and Capital City Bank in Bronson. Friends, family and customers alike remember her as having a kind and generous heart. While many people say a person would give the shirt off of their back when speaking to their generosity; modesty aside, Jayne actually would. She and her husband are known for helping out neighbors, taking care of friends and taking in strays. By far, Jayne’s favorite job was when she was able to retire and care for her animals and grandchildren; instilling in them the same love of animals. Jayne had a passion for animals, especially horses, and moving to Bell afforded her to make a life-long dream of having land and animals a reality. She is remembered fondly for her affinity for animals, both big and small, and her love of her family.

A memorial service was held Thursday, March 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Community Center with a reception following at the Community Center. Pastor Rocky McKinnon officiated the ceremony. All were welcome to attend and celebrate Jayne’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Haven Hospice at beyourhaven.org/donate. The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their care and dedication during the last months and moments of Jayne’s life.

_______________

Lonnell Smyrnios

Lonnell Smyrnios, 78, of Steinhatchee passed away March 11, 2020.

Mrs. Smyrnios was born January 14, 1942 to the late Lonnie and Nellie McGovern in Fitzgerald, GA. She had worked with Gulf Stream for over 20 years and at Roy’s Restaurant for five years. Mrs. Smyrnios was a member of the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee and in her spare time enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Smyrnios is survived by her son, Dale Morris Smyrnios of Steinhatchee; her daughter, Thedessa Lorraine Davis of Steinhatchee; her sister, Kay Cenbuch (Jon) of Lake City; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Michael “Chopper” Smyrnios.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Smyrnios were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at Waters Memorial Gardens in Steinhatchee.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Elizabeth Irene Valentine

Elizabeth Irene Valentine, 75, of Cross City passed away surrounded by her loving husband and children on March 11, 2020.

Mrs. Valentine was born May 4, 1944 in Branford, FL to the late Adel and Elizabeth Holtzclaw. She retired after 40 years with the Dixie County School Board, as a bookkeeper. While there she always tried to get perfect audits, and helped form the first Parent Teacher Association and later the Dixie County Union. She was instrumental in getting girls softball at Dixie County High School and volunteered as the Grey Lady at the Dixie County School District in the 60’s. Mrs. Valentine will always be remembered as trying to be a positive influence to everyone she encountered and that she did her best to help them. She was an active member at Lydia Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and helped with Women’s Missions until her health prohibited it. She had been a member of the Cross City Women’s Club for several years. In her spare time, Mrs. Valentine enjoyed yardwork, gardening, scrapbooking, listening to gospel music and spending time and meals with her family.

Mrs. Valentine is survived by the one and only love of her life of 62 years, her husband, James Valentine; her sons, Kevin James Valentine and Gregory William Valentine (Dawn) both of Cross City; her daughters, Elizabeth Ann Palmer (Donald), Kimberly Sue Tucker (Omer) and Karen Jean Bannister (Danny) all of Cross City; her brothers, J.M. Holtzclaw of O’Brien, FL and Roger Holtzclaw of Branford, FL; her sister, Jo Allie Downing of Cross City; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Matthews and Lorine Johnson; her grandson, Kevin James Valentine, Jr. and her granddaughter, Danille Bannister.

Funeral services for Mrs. Valentine were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Cole Downing, Rev. Jarrett Thomas and George Land officiating. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________