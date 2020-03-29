March 26, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

______________

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office until Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM (Local Time) (Physical Address: 209 South East 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693) **PLEASE NOTE THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY IS NOT A GUARANTEED TIME DELIVERY SITE FOR ANY COURIER OR DELIVERY SERVICE** at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud for furnishing all labor and materials for the construction of:

GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING RENOVATION

All work shall be done according to the plans and specifications prepared by:

PAUL STRESING ASSOCIATES, INC.

14617 Main Street, Alachua, Florida 32615

Telephone: (386) 462-6407

E-Mail: psa@paulstresingassociates.com

Plans are on file and open to inspection at the office of the Architect/Engineer, and at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office. Please call for an appointment.

General Contractors may purchase sets of drawings and specifications from the following reprographics companies:

American Reprographics Co. (ARC)

3239 SW 47th Avenue, Suite 300, Gainesville, FL 32608

Telephone (352) 371-5772

Advanced Reprographics, Inc. (ARI)

2207-A NW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609 Telephone (352) 375-7468

Pub. March 19 and 26, 2020

___________________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a public workshop to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center Meeting Room located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 26, 2020

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter the public workshop.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida.

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 26, 2020

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000042

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MAROON PLAINS TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH M. JENKINS A/K/A LEAH JENKINS A/K/A LEAH WISNISKI A/K/A LEAH M. WISNISKI, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on February 24, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF GILCHRIST, STATE OF FLORIDA. COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, 330.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFORESAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 06 SECONDS WEST, 330.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and commonly known as: 6949 SW 20 ST, BELL, FL 32619; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on May 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 19th day of March, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 26 and April 2, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, VIN #1HGEM22985L023115, 2005 Honda Civic will be sold at Public Auction on April 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and VIN #2G1WF55E529216390, 2002 Chevy Impala will be sold at Public Auction on April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. March 26, 2020