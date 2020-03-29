March 26, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Retired TSgt. Clayton D. Cannon

Retired TSgt. Clayton D. Cannon passed away March 4, 2020 in Wilcox, FL.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. As a radar controller he was involved in the Berlin Air Lift after WWII while stationed in Germany, and the Cuban missile crisis, while stationed at the 691st Radar Squadron in Cross City, FL.

After living all over the country, fishing brought him and his family back to Dixie County. He and his wife, Virginia Dean (deceased), were avid fishermen. The Suwannee River surrendered many a bass and mess of crappie and catfish to them. He took as much pride in his fish and hushpuppy frying as CP Landrum did back in his day. In his later years you could find him and his companion, Ms. Sally Corbin, out on the rails to trails riding their low rider recumbent trikes. At 92 he was still riding to the railroad trestle every day to check on how the Suwannee was doing. He never met a stranger along the trail.

He is survived by his five children Alan Cannon (Lyn), Colorado Springs, Co; Gail Bradtmueller (Ron) Lake City, FL; Lori Dobbs (Dan) Gainesville, FL; Cathy Helton (Ricky) Newberry, FL and Donna Hawk (Richard) Monroe, Ga. He had five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A family and neighborhood memorial will be held at a future date.

Clayton always found something good in everyone. His smile could light up a room and his hugs could feed your soul. He will be fiercely missed by all that knew him.

William “Bill” Thomas Chappell, III

William “Bill” Thomas Chappell, III, 91, of Cross City passed away March 16, 2020.

Mr. Chappell was born April 1, 1928 to the late Alma and William Chappell, Jr. in Jones County, GA, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 30 years after moving here from Gainesville. He worked with Royal Poultry for over 40 years in GA, in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Mr. Chappell is survived by his wife, Diana Chappell; his sister, Carolyn Navarro of Woodstock, GA and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Chappell were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19th at Central Baptist Church in Cross City, with Pastor David Downing officiating. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

James Daniel “Dan” Douglas

James Daniel “Dan” Douglas, 65, passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure and kidney failure in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on March 13th.

Dan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Annel Douglas; his sister, Beth Douglas; his son, Kenneth Douglas (Erica); his daughter; Katrina “Katie” Bare (Trever); his step-daughter, Krystal Lockhart (Marty); grandchildren, Lakota, Aubrey and Wyatt and respective distant relatives. He was a wonderfully loving father, brother, grandfather, husband and friend to many.

Dan was born of Martha and James Douglas on July 2, 1954 in Dade City, FL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, nicknamed “Chicken Wing” by his friends, with a love of nature and an adventurous heart. In his early life he was a cowhand working for various ranches herding cattle on horseback in southern Florida and worked as a welder primarily with Central Maintenance.

He had his son, Kenneth Douglas, at age 31 in Arcadia, FL. After being diagnosed with heart disease at age 39, he became disabled. With the birth of his daughter at age 43, he became at stay at home father and was known to many as “Mr. Mom”. He then relocated with his family here in Gilchrist County. Dan was very involved with the Bell High School Purple Powerhouse marching band while his daughter Katrina Bare was in high school, assisting with fundraisers. Throughout his life he was a very giving man who would help anyone who needed a hand. He was known for his sense of humor and kindhearted nature, especially with children he adored.

His memorial service is planned to be in late summer; the date is yet to be decided. It will be at home with close friends and family as a celebration of his life. His ashes will be spread in New Mexico where his son Kenneth Douglas resides, as he had always wanted to go elk hunting and found the mountains there beautiful. If one was to feel inclined to send donations, the family requests that they be given to the American Heart Association. Flowers may be sent to 5099 SE 1st Street, Trenton FL, 32693. Phone calls to (352)-472-1316 may be received from noon - 5:00 p.m.

_______________

Marjorie “Margie” Smith York Durall

Margie Durall, 72, of Chiefland passed away Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at the Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton.

Margie was born in Three Rivers, MI to Arthur and Alice Hendrick. Margie moved to Chiefland in 1970 after marrying WW2 hero, Raymond Alfred Smith. Together they operated several gas stations in Chiefland including the original Dixie Station on Highway 19 next to Napa Auto Parts. Margie had her first son Raymond “Todd” Smith during this time. In 1975 Raymond Smith passed away unexpectedly and Margie was left by herself to run the station and care for three-year-old Todd. She later married Navy veteran, Raymond Gordon York who relocated from California to help her with the gas station operations. In 1977 Margie gave birth to Raymond Andrew York. After divorcing Raymond York in 1982 Margie raised her two sons nearly single handily, working seven days a week from before the sun came up until after it went down. She was the toughest, hardest working woman most folks ever knew. In 1987 Margie married Albert William Durall and they lived a loving life together until his passing in 2014. Margie performed different types of work throughout her life from managing service stations, working at A.D. Andrews Tree nursery and helping Albert paint cars for Wheel Town. The one thing that was consistent in her life was she worked hard and took care of her family. She broke multiple bones in her life, had many surgeries and survived cancer for over 25 years. Margie, a Christian, lived a full life and is now at rest.

Margie is survived by her two sons, Raymond Todd Smith, U.S. Army veteran of Chiefland and Raymond Andrew York, USMC veteran of Groveland; brothers, Ed Hendrick, Hank Hendrick and Don Hendrick; grandsons, Christian Smith, Drew Smith, Cody Smith, Jonas York, Sawyer York, USMC Active duty; granddaughter, Brittney Skye and three great grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held on April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church immediately followed by a celebration of her life.

Margie is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, (352) 493-4777.

Pearl Miller Marshall McCormick

Pearl Miller Marshall McCormick, age 86, formerly of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Trenton.

She was born on June 21, 1933 in Engle, KY the daughter of the late Galileo and Easter (Fugate) Miller. Pearl leaves behind her beloved dogs, who kept her company in her later years. She took pride in being a good mother and grandmother. Pearl was a lifelong quilter and seamstress. She made many quilts for her family and friends throughout her lifetime. She was a wonderful cook and loved hosting her family and friends to meals. Pearl lived in many states throughout her life and enjoyed traveling. She was an independent, strong woman and loved her home in Florida where she was able to live until she passed, surrounded by her beloved dogs.

Pearl was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Kim Marshall in 1966; brothers, Arlas Miller in 1985, Arlie Miller in 2014, James Woodrow Miller in 1998, Marvin Miller in 1965; sister, Edith Miller in 1945.

She is survived by her children, Joyce and Robbin Bitner, Bob and Kathy Marshall, Tica Marshall, Rick and Debbie Marshall; brothers, Thorton Miller of New Madison, OH; Ernest H. Miller of Arcanum, OH; Rufus B. Miller of Dayton, OH and Dennis Miller of OH; grandchildren, Kristy (Jesse) Tantillo, Rodney (Erika) Smith, Jordan Bitner, Brandee (Daniel) Roosenhoover, Mikeal Davis, Britnegh (Jeff) Hill, Eric Marshall, Matthew (Gina) Bitner-Palaoro and Maleah (Anthony) Bitner. As well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Leola Jones Padgett

The graveside services for Leola Jones Padgett have been postponed until further notice.

__________________