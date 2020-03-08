March 5, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Students Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aids

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on April 7, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/ Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. February 13 - April 2, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0001

IN THE INTEREST OF:

K.D.I. (F) DOB: 09/22/14

B.R.I (M) DOB: 03/02/18

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AMY INGLE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to K.D.I., a female child, born on September 22, 2014, and B.R.I., a male child, born on March 2, 2018 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 13th DAY OF APRIL, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 11th day of February 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. February 20, 27 and

March 5, 12, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-CP-000004

IN THE ESTATE OF: WESLEY RANDALL WATTS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WESLEY RANDALL WATTS, deceased, File number: 21-2020-CP-000004 pending in the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and that the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court. WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is FEBRUARY 27, 2020.

Personal Representative: ANGELA LYNN WATTS

Attorney for Personal Representative

SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC

B. LARRY SMITH, ESQUIRE

FBN: 152687

B. SHANNON SMITH, ESQUIRE FBN: 0022028

Attorneys for Petitioner

322 East Park Avenue

Chiefland, FL 32626

352-490-5353/fax: 352-490-5337

smithlawservice@smithlawfirm.org

Pub. February 27 and March 5, 2020.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Service

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received until 3:00 PM. On May 1, 2020, at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 Southeast First Street, Trenton Florida, 32693.

You can view the Debris Monitoring RFP on the county website: www.Gilchrist.fl.us or contact Ralph Smith via email at rsmith@gcfr.org or by calling (386) 935-5406.

FOLLOWING THE BID OPENING AND TABULATION, A “NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD BID” OR A “NOTICE OF REJECTION OF ALL BIDS” WILL BE POSTED ON THE INTERNET AT: www.Gilchrist.fl.us NO OTHER NOTICE WILL BE POSTED.

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on May 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01’48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: February 27, 2020

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, LLC.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (2:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

2:15 p.m. Tom Sturgeon, TRS Holdings, LLC and Owner of Ellie Rays; Discussion on seating capacity in music park as referenced in SUP 2020-01

2:30 p.m. Tom Sturgeon, owner of Ellie Ray’s: Requesting the Sale of Alcohol be placed on ballot

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. March 5, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000060-CPAM

In Re: Estate of DENISE L. HALLIDAY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DENISE L. HALLIDAY, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2019; File Number 21-2019-CP-000060-CPAM, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedents estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.

BREVARD PROBATE, P.A.

Francine Kalish, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0048745

2800 Aurora Rd., Suite I

Melbourne, FL 32935

Telephone: (321) 610-7419

Fax: (321) 234-0220

francine@brevardprobate.com

MITCHELL SENICAL

Personal Representative

Pub. March 5 and 12, 2020.

