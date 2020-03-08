March 5, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Burnis “Bud” Asbell Celebration of Life

A celebration of Burnis “Bud” Asbell’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at the Bell Community Center from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The celebration will include a potluck lunch, so feel free to bring your favorite dish or dessert.

The Asbell family looks forward to seeing everyone and hearing your memories and stories about Bud. Please email laurenasbellcmp@gmail.com with any questions.

Vivian M. Chiaramonte

Vivian M. Chiaramonte of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Tri-County Nursing Home. She was 84 years old. Mrs. Chiaramonte was born on November 30, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Olympia “Lee” Giovanelli and had been a resident of Trenton for the past 30 years. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Chiaramonte is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Peter John Chiaramonte, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Sal) Spinale, Rose Ann Chiaramonte and Donna Chiaramonte; her sons, Frank J. (Maria) Chiaramonte, Peter J. (Dawn) Chiaramonte, Jr. and Robert (Ashley Huf) Chiaramonte; her sisters, Josephine Amuso, Maryann (Joseph) Valentino and Patricia (Robert) Romano; her brother, Joseph (Joann) Giovanelli, Jr., 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Mrs. Chiaramonte were held on Wednesday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Forward Church Ministries in Chiefland with Pastor Dennis Webber officiating. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Edward Joseph Crites

Edward Joseph Crites, Sr. 74, of Cross City passed away March 1, 2020.

Mr. Crites was born May 22, 1945 to the late Hobert and Audra Crites in Philippi, WV, but he had lived in the Dixie County area for over 50 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War, and received the Purple Heart while in service. Mr. Crites worked with Georgia Pacific for 28 years before retiring in 1991; he then worked with the Florida Department of Corrections; he then worked as a Reserve officer with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and supervised the C.O.P.’s program while there. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Mr. Crites is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda Crites; his sons, Eddie Crites (Michelle) of Perry, FL, Brad Crites of Tampa, FL Tracy Richburg (Elaine) of Ocala, FL and Preston Richburg (Joann) of Chiefland, FL; his daughter, Joetta Childers (Kim) of Ocala; his sisters, Nina Crites of Portland, OR and Jean Propst of Philippi, WV; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Crites were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4th at the New Prospect Baptist Church in Old Town, with Rev. Jason Jones officiating. Interment followed in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Daniel “Danny” Richard Elkins, Jr.

Daniel “Danny” Richard Elkins Jr., residing in Bronson, FL, previous resident of Trenton, passed away on Monday, February 24th due to complications from flu and pneumonia.

Danny is survived by his wife, Anna M. Elkins; sons, Daniel Elkins, III and Josh Elkins; daughter in law, Kelsie Elkins and grandson, Chandler Elkins.

Danny was a Paramedic/Firefighter for Gilchrist County EMS for 20 years.

A Celebration of His Life will be held March 7th at noon at AMVETS Post 88 located at 10050 NE SR 24, Archer, FL. All are welcome to attend.

William “Bearcat” Lloyd Stutts

William “Bearcat” Lloyd Stutts, 96, of Cross City passed away February 28, 2020.

Bill was born December 26, 1923 to the late Trixie and William Atlas Stutts in Hoffman, NC, but had spent most of his life in the Dixie County area after moving here from Tennessee. He had served for several years in the United States Air Force, was a member of the local DAV Chapter, the California Swamp Hunting Club and was of the Baptist faith.

Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Stutts; his sons, William Barry Stutts (Nancy), Ricky Stutts (Martha), Michael Stutts and William Jackson Stutts; his brothers, Howard Stutts and Walter Stutts; his sister, Patsy Miley; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Bill were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Timmy Cannon officiating. Interment followed at Long Pond Cemetery in Cross City. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Erma Jean Walker Wood

Erma Jean Walker Wood, resident of Bronson, FL, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.

She was born on January 1, 1927 in Walkerville, MI. Jean moved to Florida and was a homemaker and business owner for many years. Jean loved to socialize and play bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered at The Children’s Table.

Jean was preceded in death by her sons, Billy, Pat and Wayne Martin; husbands, Keith Phitch and Ralph Wood; sisters, Frances Stauffer and Margie Jorene. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Smith Martin of Bronson; her grandchildren, Alexandra (Jeremy) Fowler of Molino, FL, Colt (Megan) Hullander of Bronson; beautiful great-granddaughters, Jordan and Kherington, along with many friends and other relatives.

Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland is honored to serve the Wood family. A private service will be held.

Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland is honored to serve the Wood family. A private service will be held.