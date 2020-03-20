Mitchell and Hodge have Reserve Champions at Home Grown Steer Show

Share !



The Suwannee River Fair held it’s annual Homegrown Steer show on Saturday, March 14. The Fat Steer Grand Champion was exhibited by Rieley Beauchamp of Chiefland FFA. Rieley’s steer was in Class 3 and had a show weight of 1310. Trenton’s own Briar Mitchell of Trenton Sr. FFA had the Reserve Champion. Briar’s steer was from Class 4 with a show weight of 1450. There was a total of seven entries in the show.

The Home Grown Feeder Steer show Grand Champion winner was exhibited by Ryleigh Locke of Chiefland Middle FFA. Ryleigh’s steer weighted in at 705 pounds. The Reserve Champion was exhibited by Bell’s own J.P. Hodge who is a member of Lil Farmers 4-H Club. J.P.’s steer’s show weight was 800 pounds.

A total of 22 feeder steers were in Saturday’s competition.

