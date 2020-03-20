Runnin’ Bulldogs News

Share !



The Runnin’ Bulldogs hosted Branford and Lafayette High Schools on March 12th at the “Dawg Track”. Both boys and girls teams performed well, but Branford ultimately took both 1st place team finishes. The Lady Bulldogs finished second and the boys team finished third.

Some highlights from the meet: On the boy’s side, Tristan Townsend placed first in the 3200 run with a time of 11 minutes, 19.30 seconds. Nathan Gray came in third place with a time of 12 minutes, 14 .50 seconds. Ty Powell finished 1st in discus with a throw of 28.01 meters (91 feet, 11 inches).

On the girl’s side, Jaden Riess finished in 1st place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.34 seconds, followed by Kerrisa Grieves in second with at time of 12.84 seconds. Susannah Gray finished first in the 800 meter finals with a time of 2 minutes, 41 seconds, followed by Melonie Piechocki in second with a time of 2 minutes, 47 seconds, and 8th grader Brittany Hunt placed third with a time of 2 minutes, 57 seconds. Savana Thomas placed 2nd in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.77 seconds. Freshman Nicole Shepherd finished first in the high jump with a jump of 1.45 meters (4 feet, 9 inches). Kerrisa Grieves placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.40 seconds and Jaden Riess placed 1st in the 400 meter run with a time of 1 minute flat. In the long jump, 8th grader McKinnley Downing placed first with a jump of 4.10 meters (13 feet, 5.5 inches). The Lady Bulldogs placed 1st in all three relay runs. The 4x100 relay team (Jaden Riess, Toni Stevens, McKinnley Downing, and Kerrisa Grieves) finished with a time of 52.80 seconds. The 4x400 relay team (Susannah Gray, Angelyz Rohena, Melonie Piechocki, and Jaden Riess) finished with a time of 4 minutes, 26 seconds. Finally, the 4x800 relay team (Susannah Gray, Melonie Piechocki, Savana Thomas, and Angie Moses) finished with a time of 11 minutes, 27.58 seconds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ March 26th meet at Lafayette High School is postponed due to school closings across the state of Florida because of the corona virus outbreak. The Runnin’ Bulldogs next meet will be back at the Dawg Track on April 2nd starting at 3:30 pm. Bell will be hosting Branford, Trenton and Williston.

